National Football League Ringing in 2025: New Year's Resolutions for all 32 NFL teams Updated Jan. 2, 2025 11:15 a.m. ET

The end of the calendar year signaled the near conclusion of a disappointing season for more than half of the NFL's franchises. And within the next six weeks, all but one of the rest will reach their bitter end, too.

And all of them — even the eventual Super Bowl champions — will soon begin to evaluate everything they did wrong in 2024 so they can figure out how to make 2025 better. They'll promise their fans that this time they will figure out how to do it right.

But why wait? The start of the new year is the traditional time to repent the past and make lofty promises and set unreasonable goals for the future. So to help them out, and point them toward a better 2025, here are some important New Year's resolutions for all 32 NFL teams:

Arizona Cardinals — QB Kyler Murray and WR Marvin Harrison Jr. resolve to spend the entire offseason working together to build their chemistry and, eventually, their timing. Harrison, in his rookie season, was targeted 110 times through the first 16 games, but caught just 57 passes. That catch percentage of 51.8% shows something is off between the two of them. It's also the lowest percentage of any of the 50 receivers who have been targeted at least 86 times. That has to change.

Atlanta Falcons — They resolve to do what they can to help Kirk Cousins find a new home so he can live out his final years in the NFL in happiness (and maybe with a little playing time, too). The Falcons are Michael Penix Jr.'s team now. It doesn't matter that Cousins has three years left on the $180 million contract he signed 10 months ago, or that even trading him would cost them $37.5 million in dead money. Keeping him would be a distraction. And at 36, he could still be useful to several NFL teams even if Atlanta doesn't get much in return.

Baltimore Ravens — The entire coaching staff vows to run the ball, run it again, and then run it some more throughout the postseason. They forgot to do that in the second half of the AFC Championship Game last year and it cost them dearly. Lamar Jackson is amazing at throwing the ball, but running is what they do best. And that's even more true now that their rushing attack is led by Derrick Henry. Let him lead the way.

Buffalo Bills — Everyone from head coach Sean McDermott to QB Josh Allen on down resolves not to let the Super Bowl, or any playoff game against the Chiefs, come down to the final minute. I mean, how much more can Bills fans take? Nobody wants to see their favorite team blown out, but it's got to be easier on the heart and mind than enduring nail-biting final seconds only to inevitably feel their hopes ripped away.

Carolina Panthers — Everyone in the organization resolves to only say nice things about coach Dave Canales and quarterback Bryce Young in the presence of owner David Tepper, so he will leave them alone and let them grow. And in the event of an inevitable losing streak in 2025, they'll distract him with happy thoughts. The Panthers are beginning to show signs of building something in Carolina. They can't let an impatient, impulsive owner mess that up.

Chicago Bears — They are supposedly looking for a "leader of men" to be their next head coach, but general manager Ryan Pace vows to remember that the most important man in the organization is QB Caleb Williams. That will help keep his focus on hiring a coach who will have Williams' best interests at heart, and who will come with a staff that can turn him into the star everyone thinks he can be. The QB guru doesn't necessarily have to be the head coach. But the head coach had better wow Pace in the interview with tales of how he'll put the right support staff around his quarterback. Nothing else matters if the new coach gets that wrong.

Cincinnati Bengals — Assuming they decide to keep head coach Zac Taylor, the organization resolves to hire an experienced coach to be his designated game manager. This coach can school Taylor in everything from late-game clock management, to the proper use of the 2-point conversion, to why analytics aren't the only answer to every problem. If some of these decisions are taken out of Taylor's hands, the Bengals with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase will become a perennial Super Bowl contender.

Cleveland Browns — General manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski promise to explore other quarterback options so they're not stuck with Deshaun Watson as their only choice for QB1 in 2025. They're stuck with his ridiculous contract, even after restructuring some of it. But it's time to bring in a Plan B. Maybe it's someone in the draft. Maybe it's a free agent like Justin Fields or someone who'll be OK with fighting for the job. It could even be Jameis Winston, again. But if Watson is their only option, 2025 won't be much better than 2024.

Dallas Cowboys — No matter what happens this offseason, no matter who he fires or hires, Jerry Jones resolves never to say the words "all in" again. The only way he gets to do that is if he spends all of the Cowboys' salary cap space in free agency and uses at least some of that to add the top available running back, both of which he also resolves to do.

Denver Broncos — Now that they've found a franchise quarterback in Bo Nix, they resolve to surround him with the kinds of weapons every quarterback needs. Nix has a No. 1 receiver in Courtland Sutton and … that's really it. No other Broncos receiver has topped either 40 catches or 500 yards and no running back has topped 500 rushing yards either. It's amazing Nix has been as good as he's been this season playing in an offensive dessert like that.

Detroit Lions — Lions coach Dan Campbell resolves to never change. Whether it's promising to bite some knee caps, having his team play full-speed in a meaningless game, or gambling in crazy situations on the field, he has brought some long-awaited excitement, enthusiasm and winning football to Detroit. He's also made a lot of fans around the country along the way. Sure, if he keeps going for it on fourth down or going for two, it's going to bite him in the kneecap at some point. But no risk, no reward. And the rewards for him have been huge so far.

The Lions hope Dan Campbell keeps being his authentic self.

Green Bay Packers — They resolve to either use free agency or the first round of the draft to find Jordan Love a true No. 1 receiver. They've got a pretty good receiving corps as it is, but every great quarterback needs a real No. 1. He needs his own Davante Adams, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson or Malik Nabers. The Packers seem to have everything else. That big receiver should be their top priority in 2025.

Houston Texans — They resolve not to even think about hitting the panic button, even if this season ends with a first-round loss in the playoffs (and that certainly seems to be where it's headed). It's been a bit of a sophomore slump for coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud, especially lately, but injuries on offense have been a huge part of their problem. They have built a strong team that will be better when it's healthier (or at least deeper). Just a few weeks ago, they were 9-5 before they went on the road to Kansas City and Baltimore. Everything is going to be just fine with them in 2025.

Indianapolis Colts — Regardless of who is running the football show in Indy in 2025, owner Jim Irsay has to insist they resolve to find a young quarterback to compete with Anthony Richardson. The fourth overall pick of the 2023 draft will be entering his third season after his first two were destroyed by injury and accuracy issues. The Colts knew he'd be a project and it would take time for him to develop, but how long can they wait without exploring other options? Maybe it's signing someone like Justin Fields in free agency. Maybe it's drafting someone in the mid-rounds. But they have to start planning for a post-Richardson future, just in case.

Jacksonville Jaguars — Owner Shahid Khan resolves not to be distracted and wooed by any expensive, shiny objects he might find on the coaching market. He tried that once with Urban Meyer, which was an unqualified disaster. Many thought he was gearing up to try it again with Bill Belichick. Maybe that would have worked out better, but Khan still needs to find a good fit and a good coach more than he needs a big or recognizable name.

Kansas City Chiefs — Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes vow to never retire. I know that's probably bad news for the rest of the AFC, if not the entire NFL. But these two are something not a lot of winners in the NFL have been in recent decades: Likeable and fun. The NFL is a copycat league and it's so good for coaches to see they don't need to be dour and secretive like Bill Belichick to win, and for quarterbacks to see they don't have to be perfectly polished and stay on script every moment. Winning is fun. It's about time the sourpuss coaches and cardboard quarterbacks around the NFL remembered that.

The Patrick Mahomes-Andy Reid partnership is one many NFL teams aspire to have.

Las Vegas Raiders — Owner Mark Davis promises to make sure that Tom Brady isn't a silent partner. Davis has the greatest quarterback of all time, with one of the best football minds of this generation, at his disposal as a new part-owner. He needs to listen to him. That doesn't mean he has to do everything Brady says (which, honestly, wouldn't be the worst idea), but he has to use him as a valuable resource. Brady knows a little something about winning. Davis can't dismiss any of his advice.

Los Angeles Chargers — Everyone in the entire organization, from ownership on down, resolves to do the same thing: Whatever Jim Harbaugh tells them to do. Seriously, the man is a winner. He's won big everywhere he's ever been. And in one year he's stopped the Chargers' trend of finding inventive ways to lose. He will get them to the Super Bowl, probably sooner than later. Just follow his orders. Don't ask why. Just do it.

Los Angeles Rams — Sean McVay has a good quarterback in Matthew Stafford, but he's about to turn 37 years old and his top receiver (31-year-old Cooper Kupp) has looked even older this season. So McVay resolves to get Stafford better, younger weapons for his final years in L.A. Outside of Puka Nacua, Stafford didn't have a lot of reliable options in the passing game this season. That's why the offense struggled for long stretches. New receivers would make it work again. And at Stafford's age, he's going to need the help.

Miami Dolphins — They vow to invest heavily in the backup quarterback position this offseason, because it should be clear by now that they can count on Tua Tagovailoa to miss 4-7 games every year. He's only played a full season once, and with a track record like that, backups like Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson aren't going to do it. They need a veteran capable of stepping in and winning a few games until Tagovailoa is healthy. Joe Flacco, Justin Fields, Marcus Mariota, Tyrod Taylor or even Daniel Jones all come to mind as better options for '25.

Minnesota Vikings — General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah resolves to ignore the fact that he just used a top-10 draft pick on QB J.J. McCarthy seven months ago and rewarsd QB Sam Darnold for his remarkable season. That might mean having to commit to him for three years and offer him more than $100 million. But Darnold has earned it. He's thrown for more than 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns and led the Vikings to 14 wins. They can't let him go after a season like this. And since Darnold is still only 27 years old, the Vikings shouldn't be afraid of a relatively long-term deal.

The Vikings should reward Sam Darnold with a lucrative contract.

New England Patriots — Robert Kraft promises to read stories about the 2000 Patriots. They were 5-11 that year, didn't generate much of an offense and weren't competitive in too many games. That was Bill Belichick's first season in Foxboro and it was only slightly better than Jerod Mayo's first season as the Patriots head coach. Kraft might remember that Belichick (with Tom Brady's help) won a Super Bowl the next season. That probably won't happen with Mayo after this disastrous debut, but the story of the 2000 Pats might be enough to convince Kraft to leave Mayo and quarterback Drake Maye alone and give them time to figure things out.

New Orleans Saints — Mickey Loomis has been running the Saints since 2000, so the GM probably isn't going anywhere now. But what he's doing clearly isn't working because the Saints are a mess on both sides of the ball. So he resolves to not only start over, but to bring in a strong coach from the outside and listen to his input. He needs a fresh set of eyes looking at what's left of the franchise and he needs to embrace their perspective. Because Loomis' post-Sean Payton plan has so far been a disaster. Maybe someone else can help him see why.

New York Giants — No matter who he chooses for his general manager and coach for 2025, co-owner John Mara vows to practice restraint and patience. He's run through six head coaches and four GMs in the last 10 years, which is an insane way to run a franchise. With a new, young quarterback presumably coming on board he can't ruin him with constant upheaval. Whoever holds those offices in 2025 should get a guarantee they'll hold them at least through 2027.

New York Jets — The Jets vow not only to rid themselves of QB Aaron Rodgers, but they promise to institute the Rodgers Rules for all future quarterbacks. They will no longer be allowed to skip mini-camps so they can ride camels in Egypt. They can't go on TV and criticize teammates for going on TV to criticize teammates. They have to keep their conspiracy theories to themselves. They will not be allowed to hand-pick their offensive coordinators. And if they want to run for office, they have to wait until their career is over (Donating to Woody Johnson's preferred candidates, though, will still be allowed).

Philadelphia Eagles — Saquon Barkley resolves not to say "I told you so" to anyone in New York as he picks up his postseason hardware, whether it's a Super Bowl trophy, the Offensive Player of the Year award, or even the NFL MVP. I mean, haven't the Giants and their fans been through enough? He moved 90 miles away, ran for 2,000 yards, won the NFC East, turned the Eagles back into a Super Bowl contender and, on top of everything, proved that ex-Giants GM Dave Gettleman was right when he said Barkley was "touched by the hand of God." There's no dignity in kicking New York when the franchise is already this down.

Saquon Barkley has been loving life since heading to Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh Steelers — They vow to find a couple of receivers that will give their Russell Wilson-led passing attack the juice it needs. There are a bunch that might be available in free agency who fit perfectly with a cold-weather team. Tee Higgins, Amari Cooper and Hollywood Brown come to mind. But they need someone to take the pressure off George Pickens — preferably a seasoned veteran who can teach him a few things, too.

San Francisco 49ers — They'll have plenty of time off since they didn't make the playoffs, so the entire 49ers organization resolves to shut it all down for a few months. They will then spend that time doing nothing but resting and healing. Some, like Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, will simply exist in a cocoon of bubble wrap. No team has been crushed more by injuries to key players this season. They need to do whatever they can to return next summer healthy and whole.

Seattle Seahawks — The Seahawks got more than anyone ever expected out of QB Geno Smith, but the magic seems to be disappearing and Smith is 34. So the franchise resolves to turn the page at that position in 2025. That could mean releasing him in the offseason and dipping into the draft or the free-agent market. They could also keep Smith for one more year, find a quarterback later in the draft and groom him as a replacement. But they have to know Smith can't be their quarterback in 2026, so the transition has to happen sometime in 2025.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers — They promise not to be concerned at all that Mike Evans will turn 32 in 2025 and sign him to a long-term contract extension long before he hits free agency in 2026. That goes against the grain at a position that thrives on young legs. But Evans is the exception. He's about to top 1,000 yards for the 11th year of his 11-year career, and he might have topped all his career bests if he hadn't missed three games with a hamstring injury. He's not slowing down. So they should pay him before someone else does.

Tennessee Titans — They resolve to resolve their quarterback issues, which means moving on from the destructive duo of Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. If they're high enough in the draft, taking Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward is a no-brainer. Trading up for one of them has to be a consideration, too. And if they can't get there, then they have to look at the options in free agency — maybe Sam Darnold, Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins or even Daniel Jones. At this point, anything has to be better than what they've got.

Washington Commanders — They all resolve to let the party continue, even if 2025 isn't as good as 2024. They haven't had a year like this in D.C. in a very long time. They won more games this season than they had in any of their previous 33 seasons. They've got the right people in charge (GM Adam Peters, coach Dan Quinn), a huge star in QB Jayden Daniels, and an owner (Josh Harris) who has done everything right so far. Progress isn't always a straight line upward, so there may be dips in the future. But after enduring the Daniel Snyder regime for 24 long years, just enjoy what you've got. Don't let the small stuff get you down.

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders have much to celebrate heading into 2025.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent the previous six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano.

