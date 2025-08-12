National Football League
2025 Los Angeles Rams Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Updated Sep. 3, 2025 1:09 p.m. ET
The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2025 season focused on reloading their roster with young talent and building around a strong veteran core. As they look to stay competitive in the NFC West, here’s how the depth chart is shaping up heading into NFL Week 1.
Los Angeles Rams 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, Stetson Bennett
- RB: Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Jarquez Hunter
- WR: Tutu Atwell, Xavier Smith
- LWR: Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington
- RWR: Puka Nacua, Konata Mumpfield
- TE: Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen
- LT: Alaric Jackson, D.J. Humphries
- LG: Steve Avila
- C: Coleman Shelton, Beaux Limmer
- RG: Kevin Dotson, Justin Dedich
- RT: Rob Havenstein, Warren McClendon, David Quessenberry
Defense
- RDE: Kobie Turner, Tyler Davis
- NT: Poona Ford, Ty Hamilton
- LDE: Braden Fiske, Larrell Murchison, Desjuan Johnson
- LOLB: Byron Young, Josiah Stewart
- LILB: Nate Landman, Troy Reeder
- RILB: Omar Speights, Shaun Dolac
- ROLB: Jared Verse, Nick Hampton
- NB: Quentin Lake, Josh Wallace
- LCB: Darious Williams, Emmanuel Forbes
- SS: Kam Curl, Jaylen McCollough
- FS: Kamren Kinchens
- RCB: Ahkello Witherspoon, Cobie Durant
Special Teams
- K: Joshua Karty
- P: Ethan Evans
- H: Ethan Evans
- KR: Jordan Whittington, Blake Corum
- PR: Xavier Smith
- LS: Alex Ward
