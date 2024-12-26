National Football League 2024 NFL Week 17 Saturday Showdown: Picks for FOX Super 6 by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Dec. 26, 2024 3:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the Saturday Showdown of Week 17 in the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the NFL Super 6 Saturday Showdown contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 17 Saturday Showdown.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray, Justin Herbert, Bo Nix

Stafford has 270 passing yards over the past two weeks. The Cardinals are eliminated from playoff contention, so is there much to play for for Murray? Both the Chargers and Broncos need wins, but I'm not sure Denver leans on Nix in a must-win scenario. I think L.A. does lean on its best player.

Prediction: Justin Herbert

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Chargers, Patriots, Broncos, Bengals

The Patriots just aren't very good this season, even though their rookie QB has shown promise. This isn't their season, and they won't beat the Chargers, but the future appears to have at least a little bit of life. As for Cincy, it has won three in a row, and can't lose if it wants even a shot at the playoffs. The Bengals play with desperation against a Broncos team whose QB is struggling (six TDs and five picks over the last three weeks).

Prediction: Bengals, Chargers, Broncos, Patriots

3. Which player will have the MOST RECEPTIONS?

Trey McBride, Cooper Kupp, Tee Higgins, Hunter Henry

The Bengals are scrapping to sneak into the playoffs, and Higgins still has a lot to play for, as he will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. Higgins is auditioning for the rest of the league in a must-win game for Cincinnati. I expect him to be locked in and open often.

Prediction: Tee Higgins

4. Which of the following will occur?

Joe Burrow 3+ passing TDs

Kyren Williams 90+ rushing yards

Drake Maye 2+ passing TDs

None of the above occur

Burrow has 20 touchdowns at home on the season, an average of 2.9 per game. He has thrown exactly three TDs at home three times this season and thrown five TDs twice. Over the course of Cincy's last three home games, he's thrown 11 TDs.

Prediction: Joe Burrow 3+ passing TDs

5. Order the players by who will have the MOST RECEIVING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Courtland Sutton, Ja'Marr Chase, Puka Nacua, Ladd McConkey

Noticing a theme with Cincinnati in my picks? Chase is by far the best receiver of this bunch, his team has to win, and he has 368 receiving yards over the last three weeks. After that, Nacua has become Stafford's No. 1 option, and the Rams get a Cardinals team that's already been eliminated from the playoffs in L.A.

Prediction: Chase, Nacua, McConkey, Sutton

6. What will be the outcome of this NFC West clash?

Cardinals win, lose or tie by 5 points or fewer OR Rams win by 6 points or more

The Cardinals are out of playoff contention, while the Rams are close to clinching the NFC West. Still, division games are just that — division games. They are bound to be close when the stakes are high, and the Cardinals will play with purpose, as will the Rams.

Prediction: Cardinals win, lose or tie by 5 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Rams 24, Cardinals 20

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

