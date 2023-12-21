National Football League 2024 NFL Pro Bowl picks: The best NFC, AFC players at every position Updated Dec. 21, 2023 11:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports NFL Staff

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games take place Sunday, Feb. 4, in Orlando, Florida. Which NFL players most deserve to be honored with a spot?

Our NFL staff voted on the most deserving NFC and AFC players and wrote about what made them stand out.

Quarterbacks

NFC QB: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

AFC QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Ben Arthur: It's hard to argue against Mahomes remaining the undisputed best quarterback in football, despite the offensive issues and frustrations in Kansas City this season. That's why he's AFC QB1. But Purdy has been the best quarterback in the NFL this year and might win MVP. Of course, he has a brilliant playcaller in Kyle Shanahan and a ridiculous amount of talent around him, but his numbers are All-Pro-worthy. He's first in the NFL in passing touchdowns, touchdown rate, yards per attempt, passer rating and QBR, plus second in completion rate and passing yards.

Running backs

NFC RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

AFC RB: Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins

Eric Williams: McCaffrey and Mostert both play in a zone-blocking scheme originated by Mike Shanahan and have produced phenomenal numbers in 2023. McCaffrey leads the league in rushing yards (1,292), scrimmage yards (1,801) and his 20 total touchdowns rank second to only Jerry Rice (23 in 1987) in franchise history. McCaffrey has a shot to be the first running back to win the league’s MVP award since Adrian Peterson in 2012. Mostert (966 rushing yards) should eclipse the 1,000-yard mark this weekend and leads the NFL with a franchise-record 18 rushing touchdowns.

Wide receivers

NFC WR1: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

NFC WR2: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

NFC WR3: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Ralph Vacchiano: Both Brown and Lamb are having historic seasons. Lamb became the first NFL WR ever to top 10 catches and 150 yards in three straight games. Brown became the first to top 125 receiving yards in six consecutive games. And the numbers for Lamb (103-1,306-8) and Brown (95-1,314-7) are virtually identical, making them more like a 1 and 1A in the NFC. St. Brown (94-1,175-7) certainly isn't far behind, but there's no doubt Brown and Lamb have been the elite of the NFC all year long.

AFC WR1: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

AFC WR2: Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

AFC WR3: Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Henry McKenna: It's feeling less likely Hill will make it to 2,000 yards, given his ankle injury. But that shouldn't take away from what he has done this season. He and the Dolphins have put together a superpowered attack. On this Pro Bowl squad, Hill will be flanked by Allen, who (admittedly dealing with an injury of his own) has enjoyed a sensational season with 108 catches for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns. Chase has doubtlessly missed Joe Burrow, but even without the Bengals' QB1 for the last month, the star wide receiver has 93 catches for 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns.

Tight ends

NFC TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

AFC TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Williams: Kelce created buzz off the field because of his relationship with Taylor Swift, but the 34-year-old future Hall of Famer can still get it done on the field as well. Kelce leads all tight ends with 924 receiving yards on 85 catches and has scored five touchdowns. Kittle has done a nice job of following in the footsteps of Kelce, totaling 55 receptions for 865 yards and six touchdowns as Brock Purdy's security blanket. Kittle also is one of the best blocking tight ends in the league — a critical part of the success of San Francisco's running game.

Offensive tackles

NFC OT1: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

NFC OT2: Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Carmen Vitali: Did you know Sewell is only 23 years old? He has made a home this season at right tackle in Detroit but has also filled in at left tackle here and there when the Lions have been dealing with various injuries. Sewell is PFF's top-graded offensive tackle and has the highest run-blocking grade of anyone at the position, NFC or AFC. That comes in handy for Detroit, which relies on its tandem backfield in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs to open up its full and diverse offensive playbook. That doesn't happen without the Lions' offensive line, particularly Sewell.

AFC OT1: Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins

AFC OT2: Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans

McKenna: Behind every great quarterback is a great tackle. No, I mean literally, the tackles are taking care of the QB's backside. Tunsil has played a huge role in uplifting quarterback C.J. Stroud to a likely Offensive Rookie of the Year award. And while Armstead has been in and out of the lineup with injuries, he has been an amazing blocker for Tua (who is a lefty, so technically Armstead is blocking Tua's front side). The Dolphins offense just clicks so much better – both passing and running — with Armstead.

Guards

NFC OG1: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

NFC OG2: Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Greg Auman: Lindstrom got his first real recognition last year, making his Pro Bowl debut and earning second-team All-Pro honors. After signing a five-year, $105 million extension, Lindstrom is Pro Football Focus' highest-graded guard this year, clearing the way for rookie running back Bijan Robinson. Smith has been the Cowboys' second-highest-graded lineman behind tackle Tyron Smith. The 2022 first-rounder is still only 22 years old as he wraps up his second NFL season.

AFC OG1: Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

AFC OG2: Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns

Arthur: Both Thuney and Teller have been elite guards for years. The 31-year-old Thuney, who has played for the Patriots and Chiefs, has missed just two games since being drafted in 2016. Of guards who have played at least 336 pass-blocking snaps, he's Pro Football Focus' highest-graded pass-blocker (84.3). A Pro Bowler in back-to-back seasons, the 29-year-old Teller has been a key cog in the Browns' dynamic run game for multiple seasons. Of guards who have played at least 336 run-block snaps, Teller is PFF's third highest-graded run blocker (72.6), including No. 1 in the AFC.

Centers

NFC C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

AFC C: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

Vitali: If there's anyone more valuable to the Lions than Sewell, it's Ragnow. And it's not close. Ragnow missed one singular game after having meniscus surgery two weeks ago and Detroit lost to the Chicago Bears. Badly. On snaps with Ragnow, the Lions' offense would rank second in EPA per play . Without him, it would rank 27th. But the bottom line is you likely won't find a non-quarterback that means more to his team's success than Ragnow.

Edge rushers

NFC Edge 1: Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

NFC Edge 2: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Vitali: No one is talking enough about Danielle Hunter. He leads the league's most aggressive defense in sacks with 15.5, which is a new single-season career high for him and half a sack back from T.J. Watt, who leads the league. Hunter is in a contract year and is proving why he's worth every penny. He has been paramount to what defensive coordinator Brian Flores wants Minnesota's defensive reputation to be. Aside from sacks, Hunter also ranks in the top 10 in pressures, hurries and every major stat that matters for an edge player. Let the Vikings figure out what they need to do under center and the defense, led by Hunter, should lead the way to a real playoff run come 2024.

AFC Edge 1: T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC Edge 2: Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

McKenna: You know a player is elite when he's quietly putting up 16 sacks. Watt has done exactly that for a Steelers team that would be something of an embarrassment without elite play from its defense. When he's healthy, Watt can be the best player on the field. Despite the turmoil in Las Vegas, from Josh McDaniels to Chandler Jones, Crosby has been productive with 13.5 sacks. He's the heart of that defense and the person that every offensive coordinator attempts (and mostly fails) to account for.

4-3 Defensive tackles/3-4 defensive ends

NFC IDL1: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

NFC IDL2: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Williams: Even at 32 years old, Aaron Donald remains the most dominant interior pass rusher in the game. Donald leads all defensive tackles in quarterback pressures (61) and has six sacks on the year, even though he’s constantly double-teamed. Donald also has been responsible for L.A.’s resurgent defense, one that has helped the rebuilding Rams surprisingly join the playoff hunt. Donald (109 sacks) needs five sacks to move into the top 25 in NFL history, passing Sean Jones (113 sacks). Lawrence has 4.5 sacks this season and is third among defensive tackles in ESPN’s pass rush win rate metric (18 %) while being one of the league’s premier run-stuffers.

AFC IDL1: Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

AFC IDL2: Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins

McKenna: Williams and Wilkins are the tone-setters on their respective defenses. Williams signed a massive contract extension last offseason. Wilkins did what he could to leverage a deal of his own, but he'll have to wait for this offseaeson. But it's Miami that'll kick itself — not Williams, who did nothing but send his value through the roof. His eight sacks don't begin to demonstrate his value to Miami's defense.

Linebackers

NFC LB1: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

NFC LB2: Split decision between Lavonte David, Demario Davis, Bobby Okereke, Bobby Wagner, Ernest Jones

Williams: Warner stands out among a talented, tight group of linebackers that can consistently get ball carriers on the ground. The BYU product’s four interceptions are tied with Chicago’s Tremaine Edmunds for tops among linebackers. While effective when dropping in coverage, Warner also is a productive blitzer with 2.5 sacks on the year. Wagner, 33, notched over 100 tackles for a 12th straight time this season, becoming only the third player to accomplish that feat in league history.

AFC LB1: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

AFC LB2: Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis Colts

Auman: The Ravens are No. 1 in points allowed and No. 2 in total yards allowed, and Smith is their leading tackler by a margin of 30. Acquired from the Bears last year and signed to a $100 million contract, he's coming off a first-team All-Pro season. By sheer volume, Franklin is the leading tackler in the NFL, with a prolific 149 already, putting him on pace to surpass last year's 167.

Cornerbacks

NFC CB1: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys

NFC CB2: Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers

NFC CB3: Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Vacchiano: With eight interceptions and an NFL-record five pick-sixes, Bland isn't just a Pro Bowler, he's a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. There's no arguing with that production, especially after he was thrust into a bigger role in the Dallas D when they lost Trevon Diggs to a torn ACL. Ward has been outstanding too, but his four interceptions and one pick-six can't measure up to Bland's production. Meanwhile, Witherspoon has been the best of what was supposed to be a loaded rookie CB class.

AFC CB1: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, New York Jets

AFC CB2: Darious Williams, Jacksonville Jaguars

AFC CB3: Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans

Arthur: Gardner hasn't performed at the caliber of his historic rookie season, but he has still played at a high level in a very good Jets secondary. Williams has been the best cornerback in the NFL this year that no one talks about, ranked second in pass breakups (19) and tied for fourth in interceptions (4). Then there's Stingley, who's started to live up to the hype as the No. 3 pick in last year's draft. He has four interceptions in the last five games and has allowed just a 58.9 passer rating when targeted this year, which ranks sixth among cornerbacks that have played at least 225 coverage snaps, according to Next Gen Stats.

Safeties

NFC S1: Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC S2: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons

Auman: Safety is the NFC South's strong suit, with arguably the game's two best at the position. Bates, the prize of Atlanta's free-agent haul in March, has stepped up with five interceptions (including a huge pick-six) and three forced fumbles to lead the Falcons' improved defense. Winfield, a precocious leader since winning the Super Bowl as a rookie, has done a little of everything for the Bucs defense — five forced fumbles, three recoveries, four sacks and two interceptions, a super-versatile, fill-the-boxscore ballhawk in the mold of Ronde Barber. He would be one of the league's most coveted free agents, but expect the Bucs to lock him up before he hits the market.

AFC S1: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

AFC S2: Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins

Arthur: Hamilton and Holland are rising stars at safety. Hamilton gives the Ravens' elite defense a special dimension with his rare size and length for a safety, with his versatility and proficiency as a blitzer. Among safeties, the 2022 14th overall pick is tied for second in sacks (3) and fourth in pass breakups (9). A second-round pick in 2021, Holland has allowed a 57.1% completion rate when targeted as the near defender, which ranks ninth in the league among safeties who've played at least 300 coverage snaps, according to Next Gen Stats.

Kickers and punters

NFC K: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

AFC K: Dustin Hopkins, Cleveland Browns

NFC P: Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys

AFC P: Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee Titans

Vacchiano: You can't argue with perfection, and Aubrey became the first kicker in NFL history to make the first 31 field goals of his career, including eight from 50 yards-plus. He has become a real weapon in Dallas. Hopkins hasn't been nearly as automatic, but he is 8-for-8 from 50-plus and 18-of-21 on field goals 40 yards or longer. Meanwhile, Anger leads the NFL with 46 yards per punt. The underrated Stonehouse is right behind at 44.3. More than half of his kicks (52.8 percent) have been downed inside the 20.

These rankings were compiled by:

AFC South reporter Ben Arthur ( @benyarthur )

NFC South reporter Greg Auman ( @gregauman )

AFC East reporter Henry McKenna ( @McKennAnalysis )

NFC West reporter Eric D. Williams ( @eric_d_williams )

NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano ( @RalphVacchiano )

NFC North reporter Carmen Vitali ( @CarmieV )

