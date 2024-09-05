National Football League 2024 NFL odds: Back Chiefs to cover against Ravens in Week 1 Published Sep. 5, 2024 3:20 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We did it, folks: We made it through seven long months without any NFL.

But now it's our time to shine — because tonight, we're back.

And there's no better way to kick off the season than with a game featuring Kansas City and Baltimore — two of the league's most elite squads.

Will reigning MVP Lamar Jackson help lift his birds to a Week 1 win, or will Patrick Mahomes & Co. start their quest for another Lombardi with a victory?

Let's dive into my pick for tonight's matchup.

Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, NBC)

I like the Chiefs to cover this game, as they start their quest for three straight Super Bowl championships.

Kansas City won the Super Bowl last season with an outstanding defense and a timely offense, making the most of offensive skill positions that couldn’t catch the ball.

With additions on offense that will unlock some of the explosive passing plays it lacked last season, K.C. should be even better in 2024.

The Chiefs lost only a handful of starters from the defense, and with an improved offense, they only need the defense to be slightly above average to have success this season.

NFL Season Preview: 2024 NFL MVP odds

On the other side is Baltimore.

The Ravens return the league MVP in Jackson and added running back Derrick Henry to reinforce their rushing attack. Their defense was fantastic in 2023, and I would expect more of the same this season. However, it’s worth noting that they lost another defensive coordinator and more position coaches. Baltimore continues to have a brain drain on defense, which is a testament to head coach John Harbaugh’s ability to identify coaching talent.

But there are two main reasons I'm picking the Chiefs.

First, they always play well when they have an extended time to prepare for an opponent. And I understand the Chiefs lost to the Lions in the opener last season, but Travis Kelce did not play and the offensive saboteurs who couldn’t catch the football aren’t on the roster anymore.

That offense will play well tonight.

The second reason I'm backing K.C. is because the Ravens' offensive line is starting three new players tonight. Their LG, RG and RT are either starting their first game as rookies (Andrew Vorhees at LG was injured as a rookie last season) or making their second career start.

It’s a tough task to travel to Arrowhead on banner night with a new offensive line and play well.

Considering all of the above, I like the Chiefs to cover and win.

PICK: Chiefs (-3) to win by more than 3 points

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

