National Football League 2024 NFL midseason All-22 roster: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry lead the way Updated Nov. 8, 2024 11:37 a.m. ET

As the NFL regular season reaches the midpoint, it is time to review the All-22 coaches' tape to see which players are playing at an elite level. With All-Pro recognition viewed as the ultimate compliment in the locker room, it is the perfect time to release my midseason All-22 team. Here is my squad:

OFFENSE

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

The two-time MVP could win the award in back-to-back years if he maintains a torrid pace that could lead him to shatter his career bests in completion percentage, passing yards, passing touchdowns and passer rating. Though nine games, Jackson completes 68.2% of his passes with a 20:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He leads the league with a 120.7 passer rating, adding 505 rushing yards and scores to his resume. Considering how opponents have been unable to slow down the Ravens' offensive attack with Jackson teaming with Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Isaiah Likely, Mark Andrews and new addition Diontae Johnson, the league is ready to etch Jackson's name onto the MVP Award for the third time in his seven-year career.

Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

The former NFL rushing champion is on the verge of claiming his third crown with 1,000-plus rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in half a season. Henry has five 100-yard games and a robust 6.3 yards per rush attempt average, reflecting his dominance as an RB1 for the Ravens. With the team poised to shift to a more run-centric approach with the playoffs on the horizon, the 30-year-old runner could top the 2,000-yard mark for the second time in his career.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

The backward hurdling specialist has been as good as advertised as a multifaceted playmaker for the Eagles. Barkley has surpassed 1,000 scrimmage yards in eight games, displaying the big-play potential as a runner and receiver on the perimeter. Given his strong production and jaw-dropping highlights, the Eagles' RB1 slides into the FLEX position on the midseason All-22 list.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

The spectacular route runner operates like Picasso on the grass, creating masterpieces on the way toward snagging passes from Sam Darnold. With Kevin O'Connell willing to showcase Jefferson's unique skills in a creative passing game that enables the All-Pro to paint outside the lines, it is not surprising to see the Vikings' No. 1 receiver at the top of the list in big plays (15 catches of 20 yards or more) and receiving yards (783) in just eight games.

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals' WR1 bullies defenders on the perimeter with a rugged playing style that showcases his superior strength and power. Operating as a "one-man show" with Tee Higgins sidelined with an injury, Chase has posted impressive numbers despite facing cloud coverage and double-team tactics at every turn. Given his consistency amid the team's struggles, the fourth-year pro deserves a spot on this list.

Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Rookies are not supposed to dominate the league from Day 1, but Bowers is the exception to the rule. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder leads tight ends in receptions (57), receiving yards (580) and yards after catch (300), exhibiting soft hands and explosive running skills on the perimeter. Moreover, Bowers has emerged as the Raiders' clutch offensive performer, as evidenced by his 28 first downs as the team's No. 1 option in the passing game.

Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers

The perennial All-Pro continues to bully edge rushers at his advanced age (36) while showing no signs of slowing down as a blue-chip player. Williams' toughness, tenacity and technique make him the gold standard for edge blockers around the league.

Joe Thuney, OG, Kansas City Chiefs

Despite the Chiefs' offensive struggles, the offensive line has played well in front of Patrick Mahomes. The Pro Bowler has done his part with stellar protection (88.0 pass-blocking grade, per PFF) at the line of scrimmage, with zero penalties and sacks allowed through eight games.

Frank Ragnow, C, Detroit Lions

As the key to the Lions' punishing running game, Ragnow earns high marks for his dominance at the point of attack. The relentless mauler mashes defenders in the run game, displaying the violence and finishing skills that reflect the gritty playing style demanded by Dan Campbell and the Lions' coaching staff.

Trey Smith, OG, Kansas City Chiefs

The fourth-year pro is part of a unit that keeps Patrick Mahomes protected in a bubble within the pocket. Smith is a bodyguard at the point of attack, utilizing his size, strength, and power to stonewall pass rushers in their tracks. Though his technique is not always pretty or textbook, the rugged interior blocker does the job with minimal mistakes in crucial moments.

Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions

The superstar mauler of the Lions deserves a spot on the list after easily pummeling edge defenders for eight straight games. Sewell's dominance on the edges enables the Lions' running backs to scoot around the corner on off-tackle runs against light boxes. With the heavy-handed boxer delivering punishing body blows to pass rushers racing around the corner, Jared Goff has performed at an MVP level for the NFC's top heavyweight.

DEFENSE

Trey Hendrickson, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals' designated defensive playmaker is a fanatical pass rusher with a nonstop motor and polished technique. Hendrickson has finished with at least ten sacks in four of his last five seasons, with 11 in 2024 through nine games. As the eighth-year pro continues to come up with counters to the complex tactics opponents attempt to throw at him to neutralize his impact, the football world gains a greater appreciation for his disruptive dominance off the edge.

Dexter Lawrence, DT, New York Giants

The extra-extra-large defensive tackle has emerged as one of the league's best pass rushers. Despite being cast as a run-stopping nose tackle, Lawrence is on the verge of surpassing double-digit sacks for the first time in his career, displaying an unstoppable pass-rush approach that blends finesse and physicality to overwhelm blockers at the line of scrimmage. As a 340-pound pass rusher with impressive skill, the Giants' interior pass rusher is a game-changer.

Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

Do not be fooled by the All-Pro's meager production at the season's midpoint. Jones remains a destructive force in the middle of a Chiefs' defense that has keyed their three-peat run. Though the monstrous defense can align anywhere on the frontline to exploit a vulnerable blocker, the Chiefs are at their best when Jones wreaks havoc from his traditional defensive tackle spot.

T.J. Watt, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers

No one impacts the game more than Watt from the edges. The All-Pro is at it again in 2024 with 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and a pair of fumble recoveries through eight games. Watt's uncanny knack for delivering a game-changing play earned him the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year award, leading to a second trophy at season's end if he maintains his current playmaking pace.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Warner's midseason highlight reel features four forced fumbles, two interceptions, three tackles for loss and a sack to complement his 66 tackles as the 49ers' designated defensive playmaker. The All-Pro is a big play specialist with the instincts, awareness, and range to dominate the game as a sideline-to-sideline defender. With defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen building the game plan around Warner's disruptive talents, the 49ers' star linebacker has entered the discussion as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Washington Commanders

The six-time All-Pro is no longer the dominant playmaker he once was in Seattle, but he deserves a spot on this list due to his ability to change the Commanders' culture as a leader and big-play specialist. Wagner leads the team with 76 tackles with two sacks, six tackles for loss, and an interception, displaying superb instincts and awareness as a "see ball, get ball" defender. As the Commanders continue to climb the ranks as an emerging title contender, Wagner should get more attention as the seasoned leader of the league's hottest team.

Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens

The playmaking veteran has re-emerged as a ball-hawking specialist for the Ravens. Despite the unit's failures, Humphrey has impressed on the island with four interceptions and nine defensed through eight games. The eighth-year pro's instincts, awareness, and ball skills continue to stand out as he thrives as a versatile secondary defender. As the Ravens work to fix their defensive woes, the team can rely on Humphrey to make big plays when the situation arises.

Trent McDuffie, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Despite taking on more responsibilities as the Chiefs' No. 1 corner, McDuffie has continued to flourish in coverage. The third-year pro has routinely blanketed receivers on the perimeter with sticky coverage in the Chiefs' man-heavy scheme. Though McDuffie lacks an interception on his 2024 stat sheet, the versatile coverage specialist has excelled as the team's CB1.

Patrick Surtain, CB, Denver Broncos

The playmaking cover corner remains one of the best in the business on the island. Surtain challenges receivers utilizing various techniques to maintain proper leverage down the field. With defensive coordinator Vance Joseph willing to dial up exotic pressures from anywhere on the field, the Broncos' CB1 deserves extra credit for his work as a one-on-one specialist on the perimeter.

Xavier McKinney, S, Green Bay Packers

Every defensive coordinator in the league is looking for a deep safety with centerfielder-like range and ball skills. McKinney fits the bill as a ball-hawking defender with the skills to make Jeff Hafley Xs and Os come to life. With six interceptions in nine games, the sticky-fingered defender, the ultra-aggressive play caller, needed to spark the turnover obsession in Green Bay.

Kerby Joseph, S, Detroit Lions

The NFL's co-leader in interceptions (6) has helped the Lions' defense ascend to an elite level. Joseph's ball-hawking ways have enhanced the man-heavy tactics employed by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. As the Lions' perimeter corners force more tight window throws, the third-year pro has feasted on tipped passes and overthrows in his area.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

