National Football League 2024 NFL Draft odds: Chiefs favored to draft Texas WR Xavier Worthy Published Mar. 15, 2024 10:11 a.m. ET

Xavier Worthy is fast — and could be taken off the NFL draft board in the same fashion.

The Texas Longhorns wide receiver was a three-time All-Big 12 performer and impressed the football world with a record-setting performance at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month, breaking the 40-yard dash record.

FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang has Worthy ranked 50 on his Top 100 Big Board, which would grade him as the ninth-best receiver in a loaded WR draft class.

"In precisely 4.21 seconds, Worthy earned every scout's attention by proving himself as the fastest man in NFL Combine history," Rang said about Worthy.

Worthy played in 39 games for the Longhorns from 2021-24. He caught 197 passes for 2,755 yards (14 yards per catch) and 26 touchdowns. He also returned 23 punts last season for 371 yards (16.1 yards per return) with a touchdown.

Let's take a look at the odds for which team will select Worthy at FanDuel Sportsbook.

ODDS TO DRAFT XAVIER WORTHY: *

Kansas City Chiefs: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Buffalo Bills: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Carolina Panthers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Dallas Cowboys: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Houston Texans: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Los Angeles Chargers: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

New England Patriots: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Baltimore Ravens: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Arizona Cardinals: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

New York Giants: +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

* odds as of 3/14/24

The Kansas City Chiefs are the current favorites to land the speedy WR at +360.

"In a perfect world, I definitely want to go to the Chiefs," Worthy said, per USA Today . "Just the way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs improvise and use you. They had Tyreek Hill. The way they used him, I feel that would be a perfect fit for me."

FOX Sports NFL analyst David Helman thinks the Chiefs will ultimately select another wide receiver with their first-round pick, but he does see the appeal Worthy would bring.

"I understand why a lot of people are sending Xavier Worthy to Kansas City in these mock drafts," he wrote. "It's fun to think about the fastest man in NFL Combine history playing on the same team as Patrick Mahomes ."

RJ Young’s best NFL fits for the draft

FOX Sports college football writer RJ Young envisions Worthy on another promising team in the AFC.

"Xavier Worthy showing that he has 4.21 speed and has already been doing the yeoman's work with Texas — catching most of those balls, being their wide receiver [No.] 1, can return kicks, can return punts. You're gonna get him on a rookie deal. You're gonna add him to [Jacksonville Jaguars QB] Trevor Lawrence , add him to Travis Etienne" he said.

"I think that you could have a really young, dynamic trio that you could perhaps see walk in the AFC Title Game … I could see that with Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Xavier Worthy."

Which team do you think will select Xavier Worthy in April's NFL Draft? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

