National Football League Marvin Harrison Jr. huge favorite to be first non-QB picked in 2024 NFL Draft Updated Mar. 2, 2024 10:23 a.m. ET

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. missed his entire scheduled media availability at the NFL Combine on Friday, just the latest in a series of unusual steps he is taking this week.

Per multiple reports as well as Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter, Harrison was going through medical evaluations at the time he was supposed to speak in a press conference then go through a series of short interviews. The star pass catcher will not make up those scheduled engagements, an NFL public relations official told reporters.

Did Harrison's unique approach to the combine — especially among non-quarterback prospects — hurt his draft stock?

Not according to the betting odds. The wide receiver is an overwhelming favorite to be the first non-quarterback selected in April's draft, according to the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

ODDS TO BE THE FIRST NON-QB PICKED IN THE 2024 NFL DRAFT: *

* Odds as of 3/1/24

Harrison is already not going through any tests or drills at the combine. He is still in Indianapolis, however, and underwent physical measurements. He has also reportedly met with the New England Patriots, who have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft next month. Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon also told an Arizona sports radio station that the team met with Harrison in recent days, and Gannon even supported Harrison's decision to skip out on media availability.

The Cardinals have the No. 4 overall pick and have publicly committed to current quarterback Kyler Murray, whereas the Patriots along with the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders before them appear much more likely to draft a quarterback. Harrison was mocked to go to the Cardinals in Joel Klatt's most recent mock draft, with Klatt calling Harrison an "easy pick" for Arizona.

The biggest reason why Harrison is likely missing most aspects of what NFL Draft prospects usually go through at the combine is that he is regarded as an elite prospect. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Indianapolis Colts legend Marvin Harrison Sr. is the No. 3 overall prospect and top non-quarterback in FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang's rankings.

The younger Harrison is also the 2023 Belitnikoff Award winner as the best wide receiver in college football, a two-time uninimous All-American and was considered the best player on a loaded Ohio State squad last season. His prospect pedigree, Hall of Fame lineage and high profile in college are all reasons he likely has more to lose than gain from being a full participant in the combine, FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman said recently on "The NFL on FOX Podcast."

Is the combine overrated for prospects like Marvin Harrison Jr., Caleb Williams?



"If [Harrison] ran a 4.43 [time in the 40-yard dash] instead of a 4.39, I don't think anyone is looking at him any differently," Feldman said. "They have a lot of film on him. I think people also have a deep reservoir of information from that Ohio State position room and the guys who come from there. Whether it's [co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach] Brian Hartline's word on him or [head coach] Ryan Day's word on him, they have a lot of context when you compare him to Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Terry McLaurin — there's a bunch of dudes who come through there.

"One of the things you hear a lot in evaluation is, ‘How does a coach know what a great one is if he's never had a great one?' But the flip side is when some of these guys have, and they have quantified perspective on it, I think it definitely adds something."

Harrison also has votes of confidence from two other legendary pass-catchers and contemporaries of his father in Undisputed's Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson. Both agreed that Harrison is the best wide receiver in this year's draft, with Johnson even arguing that the Bears should draft him at No. 1 overall and keep incumbent quarterback Justin Fields — another Ohio State product — instead of trading and replacing Fields.

Where will Marvin Harrison Jr. end up, and what are the best bets to make on that outcome? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all the latest coverage.

