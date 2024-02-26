National Football League Marvin Harrison Jr. reportedly not expected to participate at combine or hire agent Published Feb. 26, 2024 10:51 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Marvin Harrison Jr. is taking an unusual approach to the NFL Draft process.

The top wide receiver prospect won't participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine and likely won't participate at Ohio State's Pro Day, the Monday Morning Quarterback and NFL Media reported Monday. Harrison reportedly hasn't hired an agent and isn't expected to do so, either.

Harrison is still expected to meet with teams in Indianapolis later this week, but he isn't preparing himself to participate in common pre-draft drills, such as the 40-yard dash or the three-cone, according to the Monday Morning Quarterback.

The Ohio State product has long been viewed as the top prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. Following an All-American season in 2022, many draft pundits called Harrison one of the best receiver prospects in recent memory. He only improved his stock in 2023, recording 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games. He earned his second consecutive unanimous All-American honor as he also won the Biletnikoff Award for the nation's best receiver and was named a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Following his two dominant seasons in Columbus, Harrison has been projected to be one of the first picks in the 2024 NFL Draft and could possibly be the first non-quarterback to be selected. FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang has Harrison ranked as his third-best prospect in the draft, writing he has a "strong case" to be a top-two pick.

Harrison isn't the only top prospect who isn't expected to participate in drills at the combine later this week. Quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels reportedly won't throw during drills at Indianapolis, but they're expected to throw at their schools' respective Pro Days in March.

Williams reportedly also isn't expected to hire an agent during the draft process, an uncommon move by draft prospects. However, Williams has been viewed as a similar draft prospect to Harrison, as both are expected to be top-five, if not top-three, picks in April's draft.

