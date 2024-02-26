National Football League Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels reportedly won't throw at NFL Scouting Combine Published Feb. 26, 2024 12:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A pair of the top quarterback prospects won't showcase their throwing ability at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels plan to opt out of participating in the passing drills in Indianapolis, NFL Media reported Sunday. Instead, both quarterbacks will participate in passing drills at their respective schools' Pro Days at a later date, according to NFL Media.

Williams and Daniels have been commonly viewed as two of the top three, if not top two, quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams, specifically, has been lauded by draft evaluators. The USC product has been compared to Patrick Mahomes, as some have said he's one of the best quarterback prospects in the last few decades.

Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr. in Joel Klatt’s top 5 QBs in 2024 NFL Draft

Williams showcased his ability to be a top-end passer (4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions) and runner (382 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns) in 2022, winning the Heisman Trophy. His numbers took a slight dip in 2023, but Williams was still one of the sport's best quarterbacks. He threw for 3,333 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions with 142 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

Daniels succeeded Williams as the Heisman winner in 2023. The LSU quarterback displayed a similar dual-threat ability as Williams did. He threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns this past year.

FOX Sports' Rob Rang and Joel Klatt both rank Williams as their best quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. They also both rank Daniels as their third-best quarterback.

USC is set to host its Pro Day on March 20, and LSU will host its Pro Day a week later on March 27.

While Williams and Daniels will sit out passing drills at the combine, a few other top quarterback prospects plan to compete in them. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix all plan to throw at the combine, according to NFL Media.

All three players helped lead their respective teams to deep runs this past season, seemingly helping their draft stock. McCarthy led the Wolverines to the national title, beating Penix's Huskies in the championship game. Nix's Ducks lost just two games, falling to Penix both times.

J.J. McCarthy in Joel Klatt’s top 5 QBs in 2024 NFL Draft

McCarthy is notably younger than the other two quarterback prospects, declaring after his third season in the college game. Penix was a sixth-year senior and Nix was a fifth-year senior in 2023. Both Penix and Nix competed in the Senior Bowl earlier in the draft process.

All three quarterbacks are ranked in the top six of Rang's and Klatt's quarterback rankings. It's unknown what Drake Maye, who's ranked second in both Rang's and Klatt's rankings, will do at the combine.

Quarterbacks are set to participate in the combine on Saturday.

