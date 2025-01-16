National Football League 2024 NFL Divisional Round expert picks, predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Jan. 16, 2025 1:32 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

NFL playoffs are underway, and next on the menu is the divisional round.

For those new to this space, if you are looking for a few wagers to get in on the NFL action, I have you covered. Nothing makes football better than having a few bucks on the games weekly.

Last week, we went .500.

Let's put down a few on this weekend's slate and try for a perfect betslip.

RECORD

Last Week: 1-1

Season: 19-22

(All times ET)

SATURDAY, JAN. 18

Commanders @ Lions (8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

These are two teams that love to go for it on fourth down. If it's fourth-and-4 (or less) in that area around the 35-yard line and greater, expect both Dan Quinn and Dan Campbell to eschew the field goal try. That is, unless we’re talking about the final play of the half or game. Both of these guys know field goals aren’t going to win a perceived high scoring game, so I’ll go Under here.

PICK: Longest field goal Under 46.5 yards

SUNDAY, JAN. 19

Rams @ Eagles (2 p.m., NBC, Peacock)

One of three rematches from the regular season in the playoffs, and the Rams will be hoping for a complete 180 from the 37-20 beating they took at SoFi in Week 12.

Actually, it might not have even been that close.

The Eagles outgained the Rams 481-290, averaged 7.1 yards per play, punted once (on the second drive of the game) and saw its offensive line spearhead scoring drives of 12 plays, 10 plays, 10 plays, eight plays and 12 plays. The Rams just couldn’t get them off the field, as the Eagles went 9-for-15 on third down and Saquon Barkley ran for 255 yards.

It feels like a very tough ask for the Rams to head east, off a short game week and a couple of emotionally-charged weeks with everything happening around Los Angeles.

By the way, Sunday’s weather forecast in Philadelphia calls for snow showers, temperatures around 30 degrees and winds at approximately 10-15 mph. These conditions seem like the kind in which the Eagles' trenches can control the game.

I know Philly's offense wasn’t great last week against Green Bay, especially Jalen Hurts' performance through the air. We’ll see if that was rust or if there are bigger concerns at play. Also keep in mind that since the playoff format changed five years ago, underdogs that won on Wild Card Weekend are just 1-7 straight up (SU) and 4-4 against the spread (ATS). Since 2015, teams that won as underdogs in the wild card went 7-10 ATS and 2-15 SU.

So it’s asking a lot for the Rams to pull the outright upset for sure.

PICK: Eagles (-6) to win by more than 6 points

