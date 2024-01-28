National Football League 2024 NFL conference title odds, big bets, liabilities, notable action Updated Jan. 28, 2024 6:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bettors are all over the NFL conference championship games on Sunday.

We're tracking the major bets, as well as the wagers with longer odds, for the NFC title game between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers (FOX and the FOX Sports App) and the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Baltimore Ravens 17-7 in the AFC title gane

Let's dive into a plethora of betting nuggets, with insights from oddsmakers, info on where the sharp money is, and a couple of the biggest bets so far.

FOX Sports' Nick Wright predicted quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would upset the Ravens.

NFC

Lions @ 49ers (6:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -7.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 7.5 points; otherwise, Lions cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -360 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.78 total); Lions +290 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Total: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Bettor put down six-figure bets on the 49ers.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is a popular prop bet.

A bettor took the 49ers and gave seven points, hoping to earn a $100,000 profit.

Will tight ends George Kittle and Sam LaPorta help this bettor cash in a huge prop bet?

Kansas City beating Baltimore ruined a couple of big Super Bowl matchup bets.

AFC

Chiefs 17, Ravens 7

Point spread: Chiefs (+4.5) cover by winning outright

Moneyline: Chiefs win as +184 underdogs (bet $10 to win $28.40 total); Ravens were -220 favorites (bet $10 to win $14.55 total);

Total: Under 44.5 points scored by both teams combined (24)

Patrick Everson, who covers sports wagering for FOX Sports, reported two big moneyline bets on the Ravens.

Another bettor put down a total of $350,000 on two Ravens bets.

A bettor put $87,000 on the Chiefs moneyline.

One of the longest odds wagers to hit was Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson catching a pass. (+7500).

Travis Kelce scored the opening touchdown to pay off at +850 to score the first TD and +115 for an anytime TD.

The Ravens tied it on Zay Flowers' TD catch.

Kelce scoring the first TD and Flowers the second TD paid off nicely for prop bettors (+9000).

Isiah Pacheco's touchdown paid off at +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total).

A Chiefs moneyline backer is risking $100,000 at +500 odds for a potential profit of $500,000.

On the opposite side of the field, a bettor plunked down $175,000 on the Ravens moneyline (-200) for a potential profit of $87,500.

Everson said public money is heavy on Kansas City.

A bettor put down $150,000 on a Ravens three-way parlay.

A parlay bettor has three $500 wagers with the Chiefs as the final leg, with potential payouts of $24,223.59 (12 legs at +4844), $17,495.80 (11 legs at +3499) and $25,764.38 (15 legs at +5152).

Another bettor is a Kansas City win away from a nice three-team parlay involving MLB's Baltimore Orioles and the NBA's Miami Heat.

Jackson is a popular player prop bet.

How did you fare on your NFL wagers this season? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news in the NFL and other sports.

