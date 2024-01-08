2024 NFL coaching tracker: News, rumors, personnel changes

National Football League
Updated Jan. 8, 2024 3:46 p.m. ET

The 2023 NFL regular season is now complete. As 14 teams advance to the postseason, the rest are beginning preparations for 2024, which means the coaching carousel is spinning.

Head coaches, coordinators and league executives are already on the move as franchises search for better results in 2024. The right hire can bring instant success as six first-year head coaches have led their teams to the playoffs since 2021. 

Here's a breakdown of the latest coaching and executive changes across the league, corresponding interviews requested and scheduled, and rumored candidates for the 2024 hiring cycle.

PERSONNEL CHANGES (general managers, head coaches, coordinators)

Atlanta Falcons

  • HC Arthur Smith was fired on Jan. 7 after going 21-30 in three seasons in Atlanta.

Carolina Panthers

  • HC Frank Reich was fired on Nov. 27 after the Panthers' 1-10 start to the season. Reich was in his first season in Carolina.
  • GM Scott Fitterer was fired on Jan. 8 after the Panthers failed to make the postseason in his three seasons at the helm. Fitterer notably made the trade with the Chicago Bears in the 2023 NFL offseason to land the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft, giving up the pick that eventually turned into the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft as part of the deal.

Las Vegas Raiders

  • HC Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler were fired on Oct. 31 after the Raiders got off to a 3-5 start. Both were in their second year in Las Vegas. Antonio Pierce went 5-4 during his time as interim head coach. Champ Kelly served as the team's interim general manager.

Los Angeles Chargers

  • HC Brandon Staley was fired on Dec. 15, a day after the Chargers lost to the Raiders 63-21 in a primetime game. The loss dropped Los Angeles to 5-9 on the season after it made the playoffs a year prior. The Chargers went 24-24 in Staley's three seasons at the helm.
  • GM Tom Telesco was also fired on Dec. 15, ending his 11-year tenure with the team.

New York Giants

  • DC Wink Martindale resigned from his post with the Giants on Jan. 8. Martindale's decision is a twist from what head coach Brian Daboll told reporters earlier that day, saying he expected the longtime coach to return for a third season in New York. Martindale and Daboll were reportedly at odds earlier in the 2023 season as New York's defense struggled. The departure of Martindale is just part of the exodus of Giants assistants. Daboll said that special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey and offensive line coach Bobby Johnson will be replaced. Outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins were reportedly also fired.

Washington Commanders 

  • HC Ron Rivera was fired on Jan. 8 after the Commanders went 4-13 this season. Rivera went 26-40-1 over his four seasons in Washington.
  • The Commanders will also search for a new head of football operations as new owner Josh Harris looks to remake the franchise. On Jan. 8, Harris hired former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers as an advisor to assist in the search for a new head of football operations and head coach. Harris also hired former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman as part of an "advisory committee" that will include minority owners Magic Johnson, Mitch Rales and David Blitzer.

LOOMING DECISIONS 

New England Patriots

  • HC/GM Bill Belichick has been heavily rumored to be on the hot seat after the Patriots had their worst season in his 24 years with the team, going 4-13 in 2023. Belichick said Monday he'd meet with team owner Robert Kraft sometime this week to discuss the future of the franchise.

New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Titans

  • HC Mike Vrabel's future in Tennessee remains unclear. The Titans are reportedly expected to meet with the coach sometime this week as they determine whether to keep that partnership going. Vrabel has gone 54-45 in six seasons with the Titans, making the playoffs three times, but he has missed the postseason in each of the past two years, including a 6-11 finish in 2023.

Washington Commanders

  • General manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney will reportedly remain with the team through the process of finding the next head coach and head of football operations. Once the team makes those hirings, their futures in Washington will be determined.

INTERVIEWS, CANDIDATES

Washington Commanders (HC)

Washington Commanders (GM)

STAYING PUT 

Los Angeles Rams

  • Sean McVay indicated on Jan. 2 that he would return to the sideline in 2024, regardless of how the team's postseason goes. The head coach publicly mulled retirement in each of the past two offseasons before opting to return to the Rams.
