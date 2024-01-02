National Football League Sean McVay implies that he won't retire and will coach Rams in 2024 Published Jan. 2, 2024 3:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Unlike the last couple of years, Sean McVay won't bring any possible retirement headlines into the offseason.

The Rams head coach implied that he will still be on the sideline for Los Angeles in 2024 during the most recent episode of the "Coach McVay Show."

"That I can promise you," McVay responded when asked if there would be a 2024 edition of the "Coach McVay Show."

Even though he'll only turn 38 later in January, McVay has notably mulled stepping away from coaching in each of the last two offseasons. He reportedly mulled over a lucrative offer to become a broadcaster following the Rams' Super Bowl-winning season in 2021, but he and general manager Les Snead ended up signing extensions through the 2026 season instead.

At the end of the Rams' disappointing 5-12 season in 2022, McVay told FOX Sports' Peter Schrager that he wasn't sure if he would return, saying he was going to discuss the future with the team in the days following the season. He reaffirmed his commitment to the organization, though, not long after the season ended.

McVay's Rams squad had a resurgence in 2023. Following a 3-6 start to the season, the Rams have won six of their last seven games to clinch a playoff berth for the fifth time in McVay's seven seasons with the team. Their one loss in that stretch came in overtime to the Ravens, who clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed in Week 17.

Kyren Williams has a MONSTER game with three TDs in Rams' 26-25 win

On top of the on-field success, McVay and his wife, Veronika, welcomed their first child in October, a son named John.

McVay has been one of the game's most accomplished coaches since the Rams hired him in 2017, when he became the youngest head coach in the NFL's modern era shortly before his 31st birthday. He quickly turned the Rams around, helping them win the NFC West in his first season after they won just four games the year prior.

In his second season, McVay led the Rams to the Super Bowl, becoming the youngest head coach to reach the Super Bowl at just 33 years old. The Rams fell to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. After missing the playoffs in 2019, the Rams made it back to the postseason in 2020 and won the Super Bowl in 2021, defeating the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. At 36, McVay became the youngest coach to ever win a Super Bowl.

McVay picked up his 69th career regular-season win with the Rams' dramatic victory over the Giants on Sunday, moving him into a tie with Chuck Knox for the second-most regular-season wins in the franchise's history. He's only six wins behind John Robinson (75) for the most regular-season wins in Rams history.

