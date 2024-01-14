College Football Report: Washington OC Ryan Grubb leaving, likely joining Alabama staff Published Jan. 14, 2024 12:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb posted a message to X early Sunday morning, saying that he won't return to his post next season and expressing gratitude to the Huskies fan base.

Grubb's post comes in the wake of head coach Kalen DeBoer announcing Friday that he's leaving Washington to become the next head coach at Alabama, after Nick Saban retired Wednesday after 17 years on the job.

Will Grubb follow DeBoer to Tuscaloosa?

The former Washington offensive coordinator is indeed expected to take the same position at Alabama on DeBoer's staff, ESPN reported Sunday.

This past season, Grubb oversaw a Huskies offense that averaged 349.4 passing yards (third in Pac-12 ), 118.4 rushing yards (ninth), 462.1 total yards (third) and 36 points (second) per game. Furthermore, QB Michael Penix Jr., a finalist for the 2023 Heisman Trophy, drastically developed in Washington's system across his two years in Seattle (2022-23).

Washington finished this season 14-1, (10-0 in Pac-12 play), winning its first Pac-12 title since 2018 and defeating Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal before losing to Michigan in the National Championship.

Grubb has been a mainstay on DeBoer's coaching staff of late. The last two seasons (2022-23), Grubb served as Washington's assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He held the same position from 2020-21 at Fresno State when DeBoer was the head coach of the Bulldogs.

Grubb was also an assistant on DeBoer's staff at Sioux Falls from 2007-09, and the two were assistants together at Fresno State from 2017-18.

