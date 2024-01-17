National Football League
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will reportedly return for 2024 season
National Football League

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will reportedly return for 2024 season

Updated Jan. 17, 2024 8:00 p.m. ET

The Dallas Cowboys will bring back head coach Mike McCarthy for his fifth season in Dallas, per multiple reports. ESPN was first to report the news.

McCarthy has gone 42-25 with Dallas in the regular season, leading the Cowboys to three straight 12-5 campaigns and playoff berths. But McCarthy's teams have gone 1-3 in the postseason, capped off by a stunning 48-32 loss to his former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Sunday. The No. 2-seeded Cowboys had entered the game as 7.5-point betting favorites over the No. 7-seeded Packers, yet lost in a game in which quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, one a 64-yard pick-six, and was sacked four times.

The Cowboys boast a talented roster led by Prescott coming off one of the best seasons of his career. McCarthy will enter the last season of his contract with a lot to prove. 

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is interviewing for multiple head-coaching jobs this offseason, and it is widely expected the Cowboys will need to find a new defensive coordinator. 

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings

2024 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes