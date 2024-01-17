National Football League Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will reportedly return for 2024 season Updated Jan. 17, 2024 8:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Dallas Cowboys will bring back head coach Mike McCarthy for his fifth season in Dallas, per multiple reports. ESPN was first to report the news.

McCarthy has gone 42-25 with Dallas in the regular season, leading the Cowboys to three straight 12-5 campaigns and playoff berths. But McCarthy's teams have gone 1-3 in the postseason, capped off by a stunning 48-32 loss to his former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Sunday. The No. 2-seeded Cowboys had entered the game as 7.5-point betting favorites over the No. 7-seeded Packers, yet lost in a game in which quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, one a 64-yard pick-six, and was sacked four times.

The Cowboys boast a talented roster led by Prescott coming off one of the best seasons of his career. McCarthy will enter the last season of his contract with a lot to prove.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is interviewing for multiple head-coaching jobs this offseason, and it is widely expected the Cowboys will need to find a new defensive coordinator.

