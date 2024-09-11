2024 Monday Night Football Schedule: How to watch, teams, dates
The week of NFL action culminates in the ultimate showdown on Monday Night Football. As the dust settles from Sunday's games, two teams will take center stage. Check out everything you need to know about games on MNF including matchups, times and more.
2024 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule
Week 2 (Monday, September 16)
- Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles (8:15 p.m. ET - ESPN)
Week 3 (Monday, September 23)
- Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills (7:30 p.m. ET - ESPN)
- Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC)
Week 4 (Monday, September 30)
- Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins (7:30 p.m. ET - ESPN)
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC)
Week 5 (Monday, October 7)
- New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET - ESPN)
Week 6 (Monday, October 14)
- Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets (8:15 p.m. ET - ESPN)
Week 7 (Monday, October 21)
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET - ESPN)
- Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals (9 p.m. ET - ESPN+)
Week 8 (Monday, October 28)
- New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET - ESPN)
Week 9 (Monday, November 4)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET - ESPN)
Week 10 (Monday, November 11)
- Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Rams (8:15 p.m. ET - ESPN)
Week 11 (Monday, November 18)
- Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET - ESPN)
Week 12 (Monday, November 25)
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. ET - ESPN)
Week 13 (Monday, December 2)
- Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m. ET - ESPN)
Week 14 (Monday, December 9)
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET - ESPN)
Week 15 (Monday, December 16)
- Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings (8 p.m. ET - ABC)
- Atlanta Falcons vs. Las Vegas Raiders (8:30 p.m. ET - ESPN)
Week 16 (Monday, December 23)
- New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m. ET - ESPN)
Week 17 (Monday, December 30)
- Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET - ABC)
2024 NFL Monday Night Football Scores
- Week 1: 49ers 32, Jets 19
How to watch 2024 Monday Night Football?
Monday Night Football is broadcast on ESPN, and can be streamed on Sling TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV. During certain weeks, some matchups will be available on ABC and ESPN+.
When did Monday Night Football start?
Monday Night Football aired originally on ABC in 1970, but has since been available on different networks. Here's a timeline of those shifts:
- MNF on ABC exclusively from 1970 to 2005
- MNF on ESPN exclusively from 2006 to 2020
- MNF adds simulcast for certain games on ABC in 2020
- MNF adds select ESPN2 alternate telecasts in 2020
- MNF adds ESPN+ simulcasts to ABC games in 2021
- MNF adds exclusive games on ABC in 2022
