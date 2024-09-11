National Football League
2024 Monday Night Football Schedule: How to watch, teams, dates
2024 Monday Night Football Schedule: How to watch, teams, dates

Updated Sep. 11, 2024 3:43 p.m. ET

The week of NFL action culminates in the ultimate showdown on Monday Night Football. As the dust settles from Sunday's games, two teams will take center stage. Check out everything you need to know about games on MNF including matchups, times and more. 

2024 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule

Week 2 (Monday, September 16)

Week 3 (Monday, September 23)

Week 4 (Monday, September 30)

Week 5 (Monday, October 7)

Week 6 (Monday, October 14)

Week 7 (Monday, October 21)

Week 8 (Monday, October 28)

Week 9 (Monday, November 4)

Week 10 (Monday, November 11)

Week 11 (Monday, November 18)

Week 12 (Monday, November 25)

Week 13 (Monday, December 2)

Week 14 (Monday, December 9)

Week 15 (Monday, December 16)

Week 16 (Monday, December 23)

Week 17 (Monday, December 30)

Aaron Rodgers throws for TD, INT in Jets MNF loss vs. 49ers | The Facility

2024 NFL Monday Night Football Scores

How to watch 2024 Monday Night Football?

Monday Night Football is broadcast on ESPN, and can be streamed on Sling TV, FuboTV, or Hulu + Live TV. During certain weeks, some matchups will be available on ABC and ESPN+.

When did Monday Night Football start?

Monday Night Football aired originally on ABC in 1970, but has since been available on different networks. Here's a timeline of those shifts:

  • MNF on ABC exclusively from 1970 to 2005
  • MNF on ESPN exclusively from 2006 to 2020
  • MNF adds simulcast for certain games on ABC in 2020
  • MNF adds select ESPN2 alternate telecasts in 2020
  • MNF adds ESPN+ simulcasts to ABC games in 2021
  • MNF adds exclusive games on ABC in 2022
