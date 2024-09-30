National Football League
2024 Monday Night Football prediction, best bet: Back Lions to start fast
Published Sep. 30, 2024 1:17 p.m. ET
Geoff Schwartz
Geoff Schwartz
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

For the second time this season, we have two games on Monday night, a joy for all NFL fans.

First, we get Tennessee-Miami — not the best game of Week 4 — and then we get undefeated Seattle on the road against the Lions, in what will be the Seahawks' first real test of the season.

With that, let's get into my lone pick for Monday night.

Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions (8:15 p.m., ET, ESPN)

I'm wagering on the Lions coming out hot tonight against a Seahawks team who has not seen a team like Detroit this season. 

The Lions offense has not hit its heights in 2024 yet, but it is back home after beating the Cardinals last weekend. Jared Goff & Co. play better at home, and given an extra day of rest and preparation, I think the Lions start fast tonight. 

I'm also slightly fading the Seahawks, who have not played any competition like the Lions. The Seahawks beat the Broncos in Bo Nix's first start, then took down the Patriots in overtime, and then beat the Dolphins without Tua Tagovailoa. The Lions are easily the best team, quarterback and coaching staff Seattle has faced so far. 

This reminds me of the Ravens and Bills game: The Bills played the Cardinals, Dolphins and Jaguars. Then, they ran up against the Ravens, who played a much tougher schedule, and we all saw how it went. 

PICK: Lions first-half moneyline

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @GeoffSchwartz.

