National Football League
2023 NFL Week 2 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
National Football League

2023 NFL Week 2 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game

Published Sep. 11, 2023 1:43 p.m. ET

The San Francisco 49ers travel south to play at the Los Angeles Rams, with an early first-place lead in the NFC West Division on the line in one of the key contests for Week 2 of the NFL season.

The matchup between the two 1-0 teams can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs look to return to their winning ways after losing to the Detroit Lions 21-20 in the season-opening game Thursday night.

The Chiefs will play at the 1-0 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in a rematch of last season's AFC divisional round match, a 27-20 victory for Kansas City.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED: Overturned fumble sinks Chargers in bad beat

Aaron Rodgers will wear a different shade of green when his New York Jets play at Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

As a Green Bay Packer, the four-time NFL MVP was 6-3 in the regular season and 2-0 in the postseason against Dallas.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 2 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Vikings at Eagles (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Eagles -7.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -370 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.70 total); Vikings +295 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 12:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Packers at Falcons  (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Packers -1.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Packers -110 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Falcons -106 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

Seahawks at Lions (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -5.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Lions -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Seahawks +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Detroit Lions
DET

Bears at Buccaneers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Bears +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

Colts at Texans (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Texans -1.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Texans -116 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.62 total); Colts -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Houston Texans
HOU

Raiders at Bills (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -9.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Bills -460 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.17 total); Raiders +360 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Buffalo Bills
BUF

Ravens at Bengals (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -3.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -174 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.75 total); Ravens +146 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Chargers at Titans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -174 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.75 total); Titans +146 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Tennessee Titans
TEN

Chiefs at Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -3 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Jaguars +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 5:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

49ers at Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -8 (49ers favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -390 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.56 total); Rams +310 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

Giants at Cardinals (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Giants -4.5 (Giants favored to win by more than 34.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Giants -205 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.88 total); Cardinals +172 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

Rams running backs Kyren Williams and Cam Akers shine against Seahawks

Rams running backs Kyren Williams and Cam Akers shine against Seahawks
Check out the best plays from the Los Angeles Rams' 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Jets at Cowboys (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -3 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -164 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.10 total); Jets +138 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

Commanders at Broncos (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -3.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Commanders +158 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
Denver Broncos
DEN

Dolphins at Patriots (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Dolphins -2 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -136 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.35 total); Patriots +116 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
New England Patriots
NE

MONDAY'S GAMES

Saints at Panthers (7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Saints -3 (Saints favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Saints -168 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.95 total); Panthers +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 11:15 PM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
Carolina Panthers
CAR

Browns at Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)

Point spread: Browns -1.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Browns -126 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.94 total); Steelers +108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 12:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Argentina could rest Lionel Messi in 2026 World Cup qualifier vs. Bolivia

Argentina could rest Lionel Messi in 2026 World Cup qualifier vs. Bolivia

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes