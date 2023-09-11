2023 NFL Week 2 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
The San Francisco 49ers travel south to play at the Los Angeles Rams, with an early first-place lead in the NFC West Division on the line in one of the key contests for Week 2 of the NFL season.
The matchup between the two 1-0 teams can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.
The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs look to return to their winning ways after losing to the Detroit Lions 21-20 in the season-opening game Thursday night.
The Chiefs will play at the 1-0 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in a rematch of last season's AFC divisional round match, a 27-20 victory for Kansas City.
RELATED: Overturned fumble sinks Chargers in bad beat
Aaron Rodgers will wear a different shade of green when his New York Jets play at Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
As a Green Bay Packer, the four-time NFL MVP was 6-3 in the regular season and 2-0 in the postseason against Dallas.
Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 2 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.
All times ET
THURSDAY'S GAME
Vikings at Eagles (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)
Point spread: Eagles -7.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -370 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.70 total); Vikings +295 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Packers at Falcons (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Packers -1.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Packers -110 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Falcons -106 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
Seahawks at Lions (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Lions -5.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Lions -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Seahawks +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined
Bears at Buccaneers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Bears +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined
Colts at Texans (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Texans -1.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Texans -116 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.62 total); Colts -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
Raiders at Bills (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Bills -9.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Bills -460 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.17 total); Raiders +360 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined
Ravens at Bengals (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Bengals -3.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -174 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.75 total); Ravens +146 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined
Chargers at Titans (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -174 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.75 total); Titans +146 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
Chiefs at Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Chiefs -3 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Jaguars +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined
49ers at Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: 49ers -8 (49ers favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -390 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.56 total); Rams +310 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined
Giants at Cardinals (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Giants -4.5 (Giants favored to win by more than 34.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Giants -205 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.88 total); Cardinals +172 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined
Jets at Cowboys (4:25 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Cowboys -3 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -164 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.10 total); Jets +138 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
Commanders at Broncos (4:25 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Broncos -3.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Commanders +158 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined
Dolphins at Patriots (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Point spread: Dolphins -2 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -136 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.35 total); Patriots +116 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
MONDAY'S GAMES
Saints at Panthers (7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Point spread: Saints -3 (Saints favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Saints -168 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.95 total); Panthers +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined
Browns at Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)
Point spread: Browns -1.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Browns -126 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.94 total); Steelers +108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
-
NFL Week 1 highlights: Cowboys dominate Giants; Eagles, 49ers, Packers, Rams win
NFL Week 1 top viral moments: Tua-Tyreek duo goes off, Bears fans still rue Packers
Becoming Tom Brady's best friend isn't easy. Saying goodbye is even harder
-
Social media reacts as Cowboys dominate Giants on Sunday Night Football
2023 NFL power rankings: Chiefs, Eagles lead our initial list
2023 NFL Week 1 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, results for every game
-
Here's the real reason behind the Dallas Cowboys’ mismatched uniform colors
FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 1 picks
Bills vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks - Sep 11
-
NFL Week 1 highlights: Cowboys dominate Giants; Eagles, 49ers, Packers, Rams win
NFL Week 1 top viral moments: Tua-Tyreek duo goes off, Bears fans still rue Packers
Becoming Tom Brady's best friend isn't easy. Saying goodbye is even harder
-
Social media reacts as Cowboys dominate Giants on Sunday Night Football
2023 NFL power rankings: Chiefs, Eagles lead our initial list
2023 NFL Week 1 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, results for every game
-
Here's the real reason behind the Dallas Cowboys’ mismatched uniform colors
FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 1 picks
Bills vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks - Sep 11