2023 NFL Week 2 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game

The San Francisco 49ers travel south to play at the Los Angeles Rams, with an early first-place lead in the NFC West Division on the line in one of the key contests for Week 2 of the NFL season.

The matchup between the two 1-0 teams can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs look to return to their winning ways after losing to the Detroit Lions 21-20 in the season-opening game Thursday night.

The Chiefs will play at the 1-0 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in a rematch of last season's AFC divisional round match, a 27-20 victory for Kansas City.

Aaron Rodgers will wear a different shade of green when his New York Jets play at Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

As a Green Bay Packer, the four-time NFL MVP was 6-3 in the regular season and 2-0 in the postseason against Dallas.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 2 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Vikings at Eagles (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Eagles -7.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -370 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.70 total); Vikings +295 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Packers at Falcons (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Packers -1.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)

Moneyline: Packers -110 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Falcons -106 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Seahawks at Lions (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -5.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Lions -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Seahawks +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Bears at Buccaneers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Bears +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Colts at Texans (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Texans -1.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Texans -116 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.62 total); Colts -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Raiders at Bills (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -9.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Bills -460 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.17 total); Raiders +360 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Ravens at Bengals (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -3.5 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -174 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.75 total); Ravens +146 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

Chargers at Titans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -174 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.75 total); Titans +146 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chiefs at Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -3 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -142 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Jaguars +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

49ers at Rams (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -8 (49ers favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -390 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.56 total); Rams +310 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Giants at Cardinals (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Giants -4.5 (Giants favored to win by more than 34.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Giants -205 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.88 total); Cardinals +172 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Rams running backs Kyren Williams and Cam Akers shine against Seahawks Check out the best plays from the Los Angeles Rams' 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Jets at Cowboys (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Cowboys -3 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -164 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.10 total); Jets +138 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Commanders at Broncos (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -3.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Commanders +158 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Dolphins at Patriots (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Dolphins -2 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -136 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.35 total); Patriots +116 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAMES

Saints at Panthers (7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Saints -3 (Saints favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Saints -168 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.95 total); Panthers +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Browns at Steelers (8:15 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)

Point spread: Browns -1.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Browns -126 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.94 total); Steelers +108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

