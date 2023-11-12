National Football League
2023 NFL Week 11 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
National Football League

2023 NFL Week 11 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game

Updated Nov. 12, 2023 10:54 p.m. ET

This is the week NFL fans have marked on their calendars as a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, and it highlights the Week 11 slate.

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) look to avenge their 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) in Super Bowl LVII in February on Monday Night Football in Kansas City, Missouri.

RELATED: NFL Week 10 top viral moments

Week 11 opens with an AFC North Division battle as the Cincinnati Bengals play at the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 11 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

All times ET

BYES: Colts, Falcons, Patriots, Saints

THURSDAY'S GAME

Bengals @ Ravens (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Ravens -3 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -158 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.33 total); Bengals +134 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 1:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
Baltimore Ravens
BAL

'Keep the momentum rolling' – 49ers' QB Brock Purdy after throwing three TDs

'Keep the momentum rolling' – 49ers' QB Brock Purdy after throwing three TDs

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Bears @ Lions (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -8.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Lions -420 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.38 total); Bears +330 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Chicago Bears
CHI
Detroit Lions
DET

Chargers @ Packers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Packers cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Packers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
Green Bay Packers
GB

Giants @ Commanders (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Commanders -8 (Commanders favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Commanders -430 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.33 total); Giants +340 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Washington Commanders
WAS

Cowboys @ Panthers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Cowboys -9.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -480 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.08 total); Panthers +370 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR

Steelers @ Browns (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -4.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Browns -215 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.65 total); Steelers +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
Cleveland Browns
CLE

Raiders @ Dolphins (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -9.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 9.50 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -480 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.08 total); Raiders +360 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Titans @ Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -5.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -240 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.17 total); Titans +198 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

Cardinals @ Texans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Texans -5.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Texans -255 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.92 total); Cardinals +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 475 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Houston Texans
HOU

Buccaneers @ 49ers (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -10 (49ers favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -550 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Buccaneers +410 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $51 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
San Francisco 49ers
SF

Jets @ Bills (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -7 (Bills favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Bills -310 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.230 total); Jets +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Buffalo Bills
BUF

Seahawks @ Rams (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks -3 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Rams +126 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

Vikings at Broncos (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Broncos -1.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Vikings +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Denver Broncos
DEN

MONDAY'S GAME

Eagles @ Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -136 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.30 total); Eagles +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 1:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College basketball rankings: Kansas, Purdue on top after opening week

College basketball rankings: Kansas, Purdue on top after opening week

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes