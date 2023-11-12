National Football League 2023 NFL Week 11 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game Updated Nov. 12, 2023 10:54 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

This is the week NFL fans have marked on their calendars as a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, and it highlights the Week 11 slate.

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) look to avenge their 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) in Super Bowl LVII in February on Monday Night Football in Kansas City, Missouri.

Week 11 opens with an AFC North Division battle as the Cincinnati Bengals play at the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 11 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

All times ET

BYES: Colts, Falcons, Patriots, Saints

THURSDAY'S GAME

Bengals @ Ravens (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Ravens -3 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -158 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.33 total); Bengals +134 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Bears @ Lions (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -8.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Lions -420 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.38 total); Bears +330 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Chargers @ Packers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -155 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.45 total); Packers +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Giants @ Commanders (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Commanders -8 (Commanders favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Commanders -430 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.33 total); Giants +340 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cowboys @ Panthers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Cowboys -9.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -480 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.08 total); Panthers +370 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Steelers @ Browns (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Browns -4.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Browns -215 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.65 total); Steelers +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Raiders @ Dolphins (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -9.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 9.50 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -480 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.08 total); Raiders +360 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Titans @ Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -5.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Jaguars -240 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.17 total); Titans +198 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cardinals @ Texans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Texans -5.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Texans -255 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.92 total); Cardinals +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 475 points scored by both teams combined

Buccaneers @ 49ers (4:05 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: 49ers -10 (49ers favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -550 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Buccaneers +410 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $51 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Jets @ Bills (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -7 (Bills favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Bills -310 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.230 total); Jets +250 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Seahawks @ Rams (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks -3 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.71 total); Rams +126 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Vikings at Broncos (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Broncos -1.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Vikings +102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAME

Eagles @ Chiefs (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -136 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.30 total); Eagles +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

