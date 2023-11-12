National Football League NFL Week 10 top viral moments: Josh Dobbs, C.J. Stroud, resurgent 49ers, OBJ draw buzz Updated Nov. 12, 2023 3:57 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The second half of the NFL season is here, and with it, an action-packed slate!

First, the Ravens look to keep up their white-hot play against their AFC North rival Browns, Josh Dobbs looks to improve upon his incredible Vikings debut with a matchup against the Saints and the slumping 49ers face a tall task to get back on track against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars.

Later, the Seahawks look to rediscover their winning ways against the Commanders and the Cowboys seek a bounce-back win against the Giants.

Social media is buzzing as the NFL's contenders look to separate themselves from the pretenders. Here are what fans, analysts, players and more are talking about!

Colts 10, Patriots 6

Belichick, ex-Pats disgusted

Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are 2-8, and that sentence was just as mind-boggling to type as it was to read. Bailey Zappe, only in the game because Mac Jones was finally benched due to another ugly performance, was picked off to seal the Indianapolis win. Belichick looked dismayed and several ex-Patriots, including FOX Sports' Julian Edelman, sounded their disgust after the game-sealing interception.

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Dobbs' first day

Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs already has a win with his new team under his belt thanks to his incredible debut comeback against the Atlanta Falcons last week, but he's still getting used to his new surroundings. He had never been in U.S. Bank Stadium as a Viking until Sunday and needed directions to the home locker room!

Dobbs also caught up with FOX Sports this week to talk about his whirlwind midseason change.

Vikings' Josh Dobbs discusses his sudden trade and comeback win last week vs. Falcons

Jamaal in his groove!

Saints running back Jamaal Williams is feeling loose before this big NFC showdown.

Heartwarming

After Vikings defensive back Cameron Bynum made a public appeal to try to get his wife a visa to come to the United States, his wife was able to attain that visa and watch Bynum play in person Sunday.

Bynum later got an interception!

Josh Dobbs is BALLING

The newest Viking is still showing out for his new team and hitting some iconic poses as Minnesota cruises past the Saints.

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Roquan gets his squad HYPED

Roquan Smith is joining a long line of legendary Ravens linebackers who will have you ready to run through a wall.

OBJ turns back the clock!

The Ravens were starting to fizzle after a hot start against the Browns before Odell Beckham Jr. took this slant route to the house, bringing back a lot of memories for NFL fans.

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Catch with George Kittle!

This young 49ers fan had his day made early.

Wilks, 49ers look rejuvinated

A move from the coach's box to the sidelines, first reported by FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, appears to be paying off for 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. The 49ers are leading the high-powered Jaguars 20-3 in the third quarter and Wilks himself appears fired up.

Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Sheisty shouts out pops

Joe Burrow rolled up to Sunday's game wearing his father Jimmy Burrow's old Canadian Football League jersey.

John Metchie III meets cancer patient

The Texans wide receiver, a leukemia survivor who missed his rookie season while battling the disease, made a very special new friend before Sunday's game.

C.J. Stroud, HIM

In case there was any doubt about the NFL offensive rookie of the year race, Stroud has the Texans up in the second half against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Tyler and DK Stunting!

Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are turning heads on and off the field.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Look good, play good!

Dak Prescott is in the building for America's Game of the Week as the Cowboys look for a season sweep of the Giants.

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals

