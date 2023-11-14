2023 NFL Week 10 betting recap, odds: Rough week for home favorites ATS
No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.
With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL.
That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.
Which bettors had the best NFL Week 10? Home teams straight up (SU) had a strong showing, going 8-5. Also going 8-5 was the Over on the Over/Under (O/U).
Special mention goes to home favorites having a rough week against the spread (ATS), going 3-5 as the Ravens, Bengals, Seahawks, Bears and Bills failed to cover.
Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and ATS records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest. The Colts and Patriots faced off in Germany, and were therefore excluded from any home or away records below.
Favorites ATS: 6-8
Covered: Steelers, 49ers, Lions, Colts, Buccaneers, Cowboys
Did not cover: Ravens, Saints, Bengals, Falcons, Seahawks, Bears, Jets, Bills
Underdogs ATS: 8-6
Covered: Vikings, Panthers, Cardinals, Browns, Raiders, Commanders, Texans, Broncos
Did not cover: Patriots, Giants, Packers, Titans, Chargers, Jaguars
Home teams ATS: 6-7
Covered: Vikings, Steelers, Cardinals, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Raiders
Did not cover: Ravens, Bengals, Seahawks, Chargers, Bears, Jaguars, Bills
Road teams ATS: 7-6
Covered: 49ers, Lions, Panthers, Commanders, Browns, Texans, Broncos
Did not cover: Giants, Jets, Packers, Saints, Titans, Falcons
Home teams SU: 8-5
Win: Steelers, Vikings, Cardinals, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Raiders, Seahawks, Bears
Loss: Ravens, Bengals, Chargers, Jaguars, Bills
Road teams SU : 5-8
Win: 49ers, Lions, Browns, Texans, Broncos
Loss: Giants, Panthers, Jets, Saints, Packers, Commanders, Titans, Falcons
Home favorites ATS: 3-5
Covered: Steelers, Buccaneers, Cowboys
Did not cover: Ravens, Bengals, Seahawks, Bears, Bills
Home underdogs ATS: 3-2
Covered: Vikings, Cardinals, Raiders
Did not cover: Chargers, Jaguars
Home favorites SU: 5-3
Win: Steelers, Seahawks, Bears, Buccaneers, Cowboys
Loss: Bengals, Ravens, Bills
Home underdogs SU: 3-2
Win: Cardinals, Raiders, Vikings
Loss: Chargers, Jaguars
Road favorites ATS: 2-3
Covered: 49ers, Lions
Did not cover: Jets, Saints, Falcons
Road underdogs ATS: 5-3
Covered: Panthers, Browns, Commanders, Texans, Broncos
Did not cover: Giants, Packers, Titans
Biggest underdog to cover: Broncos (+7.5 against Bills)
Biggest underdog to win outright: Broncos (+7.5 against Bills)
Home Over/Under: 8-5
Over: Steelers, Vikings, Ravens, Cardinals, Cowboys, Seahawks, Chargers, Bengals
Under: Buccaneers, Bears, Raiders, Jaguars, Bills
Road Over/Under: 8-5
Over: Giants, Packers, Lions, Falcons, Texans, Commanders Saints, Browns
Under: Jets, 49ers, Panthers, Titans, Broncos
Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 11? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.
