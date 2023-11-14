National Football League
2023 NFL Week 10 betting recap, odds: Rough week for home favorites ATS
Published Nov. 14, 2023 11:14 a.m. ET

No North American sport captures the attention of sports bettors like the NFL.

With multiple games going on at the same time on Sundays, even the most attentive bettor can't keep track of all that is going on in the NFL. 

That's why we are here! Every week in this space, we will recap how the weekend went from a betting perspective.

Which bettors had the best NFL Week 10? Home teams straight up (SU) had a strong showing, going 8-5. Also going 8-5 was the Over on the Over/Under (O/U).

Special mention goes to home favorites having a rough week against the spread (ATS), going 3-5 as the Ravens, Bengals, Seahawks, Bears and Bills failed to cover.

Here's a wrap-up of the week in NFL betting, including SU and ATS records, starting with the Thursday Night Football contest. The Colts and Patriots faced off in Germany, and were therefore excluded from any home or away records below.

Favorites ATS: 6-8

Covered: Steelers, 49ers, Lions, Colts, Buccaneers, Cowboys
Did not cover: Ravens, Saints, Bengals, Falcons, Seahawks, Bears, Jets, Bills

Underdogs ATS: 8-6

Covered: Vikings, Panthers, Cardinals, Browns, Raiders, Commanders, Texans, Broncos
Did not cover: Patriots, Giants, Packers, Titans, Chargers, Jaguars

Home teams ATS: 6-7

Covered: Vikings, Steelers, Cardinals, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Raiders
Did not cover: Ravens, Bengals, Seahawks, Chargers, Bears, Jaguars, Bills

Road teams ATS: 7-6

Covered: 49ers, Lions, Panthers, Commanders, Browns, Texans, Broncos
Did not cover: Giants, Jets, Packers, Saints, Titans, Falcons

Home teams SU: 8-5

Win: Steelers, Vikings, Cardinals, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Raiders, Seahawks, Bears
Loss: Ravens, Bengals, Chargers, Jaguars, Bills

Road teams SU : 5-8

Win: 49ers, Lions, Browns, Texans, Broncos
Loss: Giants, Panthers, Jets, Saints, Packers, Commanders, Titans, Falcons

Home favorites ATS: 3-5

Covered: Steelers, Buccaneers, Cowboys
Did not cover: Ravens, Bengals, Seahawks, Bears, Bills

Home underdogs ATS: 3-2

Covered: Vikings, Cardinals, Raiders
Did not cover: Chargers, Jaguars

Home favorites SU: 5-3

Win: Steelers, Seahawks, Bears, Buccaneers, Cowboys
Loss: Bengals, Ravens, Bills

Home underdogs SU: 3-2

Win: Cardinals, Raiders, Vikings
Loss: Chargers, Jaguars

Road favorites ATS: 2-3

Covered: 49ers, Lions
Did not cover: Jets, Saints, Falcons

Road underdogs ATS: 5-3

Covered: Panthers, Browns, Commanders, Texans, Broncos
Did not cover: Giants, Packers, Titans

Biggest underdog to cover: Broncos (+7.5 against Bills)

Biggest underdog to win outright: Broncos (+7.5 against Bills)

Home Over/Under: 8-5

Over: Steelers, Vikings, Ravens, Cardinals, Cowboys, Seahawks, Chargers, Bengals
Under: Buccaneers, Bears, Raiders, Jaguars, Bills

Road Over/Under: 8-5

Over: Giants, Packers, Lions, Falcons, Texans, Commanders Saints, Browns
Under: Jets, 49ers, Panthers, Titans, Broncos

Are you going to play a betting trend in Week 11? Stay with FOX Sports for the latest on the NFL and other sports.

