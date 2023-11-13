National Football League Monday Night Football live updates: Broncos take on Bills in Buffalo Updated Nov. 13, 2023 8:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 10 of the NFL comes to a close with the Denver Broncos facing the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills head into the chilly November matchup with a 5-4 record, but in a heated AFC race, a win Monday is critically important. Their odds to make the postseason will be at 61 percent should they defeat Denver, but they'll drop to 37 in a loss. Von Milller is a key factor for the Bills defense against the team he won a Super Bowl MVP with in 2016.

Meanwhile, Denver sits last in its division at 3-5, but is just two games behind the second-place Raiders. Russell Wilson and the Broncos are on a two-game winning streak after beating the defending champions for the first time in nearly a decade.

Here are the top moments!

ADVERTISEMENT

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

Let's ride!

The Broncos defense was quick to make its imprint on the game, as its defense stripped James Cook on the game's very first play to give the offense the ball near the 20-yard line.

Picked off!

The Broncos got their second turnover of the night on the Bills' second possession, as Justin Simmons snatched a tipped pass midway through the first quarter.

Stay tuned for updates!

PREGAME

Hola muchacho

Who knew Stefon Diggs was so well-versed in Spanish? He joined ESPN Mexico's broadcast before the game to hype up Bills Mafia.

Familiar foe

It's still all love between Miller and the Broncos faithful.

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Las Vegas Raiders Detroit Lions

share