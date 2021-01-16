National Basketball Association Worthy of Attention 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Chicago was supposed to suffer back-to-back losses in Los Angeles.

But that didn't mean that Bulls fans left discouraged. Zach Lavine made sure of that.

Lavine is a seventh-year guard out of UCLA, by no means a newcomer to the league.

However, this season has so far served as his breakout one, highlighted by remarkable performances at STAPLES Center against the Western Conference's two top teams just over a week ago.

Lavine went HAM on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 8 in a 117-115 loss for Chicago, a game in which it would be hard to argue that Lavine wasn't the best player on the floor for a night.

It continued a hot streak for the Bulls' soon-to-be-superstar, who had scored 32 points on Jan. 6 in a 128-124 loss in Sacramento, and scored 39 in a 118-108 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 3.

Yet none of those games represented the high point of the young season for Lavine individually.

Lavine went ballistic against the Clippers on Jan. 10, scoring a season-high 45 points on the back of 10 threes.

The Bulls lost, 130-127, but it took everything the Clippers had to hold off Chicago's charge, including 35 points from Kawhi Leonard, 28 from Paul George, and 21 from Lou Williams.

On the season, Lavine is averaging a career-high 28.3 points per game, good enough for third in the NBA behind Washington's Bradley Beal (34.9) and Golden State's Stephen Curry (28.4).

The Bulls are 4-8 on the year, but their point differential is -4.8, meaning Chicago is in games.

While the Bulls are currently riding a four-game losing streak, those four losses have come by a combined 11 points, and all four have been on the road.

In addition, Lavine is averaging 37.5 points on 58.4 shooting from the field and 51 percent shooting from three over the last four.

While winning is paramount in professional sports, Lavine's performances have not gone unnoticed.

Even the "Point God" had to pay his respects.

Stay nice, Zach.

