National Basketball Association What is the key to the Phoenix Suns' title hopes? Published Mar. 6, 2023 7:34 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Is it NBA Finals-or-bust for Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns?

Durant — who Phoenix acquired along with T.J. Warren from the Brooklyn Nets for forwards Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder, four future unprotected first-round draft picks and one pick swap last month — made his debut for the Suns on March 1. Phoenix is 3-0 with Durant on the court, its most recent victory coming on the road against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

On Monday's edition of "First Things First," Chris Broussard asserted that a healthy Suns team should be holding up the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June.

"The Phoenix Suns should win the title," Broussard said. "If Kevin Durant is what we all have said he is. If Devin Booker is the budding superstar that we think he is. If Chris Paul is the leader, the floor general we think he is, top-five point guard of all time, then they should win the title. … It's a legit big four. [Deandre Ayton] can give you 18 [points] and 10 [rebounds]. You don't have to run plays for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

" … I get that they're not the favorites because you have to factor in the health because Boston and Milwaukee look so good and KD just got there, so I'm not upset if they're not the favorites, but they should — health intact — win the championship."

Durant, Paul and Booker combine for 28 All-Star Game nods, while Ayton has averaged a double-double in each of his five seasons in the league.

The Suns are in the midst of a rollercoaster season. At one point, they were 21-24, in large part due to injuries to Booker (groin) and Paul (heel and hip). To boot, Durant didn't make his Suns debut for three weeks after arriving in Phoenix due to a knee injury. The superstar forward also hasn't played 60 games in a regular season since the 2018-19 season.

However, as of late, the Suns are in a better place.

Phoenix has won 15 of its last 20 games, improving to 36-29, good for fourth in the West. The Suns entered Monday two games behind the Sacramento Kings for the No. 3 seed while holding a two-game lead over the Golden State Warriors for the No. 5 seed.

On the season, Durant is averaging 29.5 points per game while shooting 56.6/38.6/93.1. Booker is averaging 27.2 points per game.

Phoenix is on a prolonged revenge tour after blowing a 2-0 lead to Milwaukee in the 2021 NBA Finals and then getting blown off their home floor by Dallas in Game 7 of the 2022 Western Conference semifinals. The Suns were the No. 2 seed in the 2021 Western Conference Playoffs and the No. 1 seed last season.

More NBA coverage from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant

share