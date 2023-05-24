Washington Wizards hire former LA Clippers GM Michael Winger
LA Clippers general manager Michael Winger has become the President of Monumental Basketball, which gives him full leadership of the Washington Wizards, ESPN reported Wednesday.
As President of Monumental Basketball, Winger also has leadership of the Washington Mystics and Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards' G-League affiliate.
Winger served as the Clippers general manager the last six seasons. Prior to his time with the Clippers, Winger was an executive for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Washington fired general manager Tommy Sheppard in April after four seasons and is coming off a 35-47 season, which saw it miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The Wizards haven't had a winning season since 2018 and haven't won a first-round playoff series since 2017.
Winger and the Wizards have two starters potentially hitting free agency this summer, as Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma – who averaged a combined 44.4 points per game last season – have player options for the 2023-24 NBA season.
Meanwhile, star guard Bradley Beal, 29, is one year into a five-year, $251 million deal. The Wizards own the No. 8 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
