Victor Wembanyama officially declares for 2023 NBA Draft

Victor Wembanyama, the 19-year-old French basketball phenom who stands at 7-foot-2, officially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft as expected Friday.

Wembanyama is one of the most highly regarded draft prospects in the history of the NBA and is unanimously expected to be the No. 1 overall pick due to his ability to score from all areas of the court, his ball-handling skills and ability to use his height for rim-protecting and rebounding.

The France native currently plays for Paris-based Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 in the LNB Pro A, the highest level of French professional basketball. According to ESPN, Wembanyama is averaging 21.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.3 assists per game and is the heavy favorite to win the LNB Pro A's MVP award this season.

Though it is all but assured which pick Wembanyama will be drafted with, we will not know which team will be selecting at No. 1 overall until the NBA Draft lottery on May 16.

The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs all share the highest odds of landing at the top of the draft — a 14% chance each — after finishing with the three worst records in the NBA in 2022-23. The only other teams with a double-digit percent chance to select first overall are the Charlotte Hornets (12.5%) and Portland Trail Blazers (10.5%).

The 2023 NBA Draft will take place on June 22.

