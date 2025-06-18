National Basketball Association Miami Heat 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week Published Jun. 23, 2025 3:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Miami Heat as well as who they might select below:

How many picks do the Miami Heat have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Miami Heat have one draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Miami Heat Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 20 (acquired from GSW)

Who will the Miami Heat select in the NBA Draft?

In our latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft by John Fanta, the Miami Heat select Thomas Sorber in the first round.

Jason McIntyre's latest mock has Miami selecting Nique Clifford. Here's McIntyre:

Nique Clifford (G, Colorado State)

"He feels like a Villanova player — a heart and hustle guy with a relentless motor. Feels like a Josh Hart-type wing, but Clifford did almost double his 3-point output over the last two years. He's 23."

