Memphis Grizzlies 2025 NBA Draft picks and mock selections entering draft week

Published Jun. 23, 2025 3:14 p.m. ET

The 2025 NBA Draft week is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Memphis Grizzlies:

How many picks do the Memphis Grizzlies have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Memphis Grizzlies have three draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. Check out each pick in each round below.

2025 Memphis Grizzlies Draft Picks

  • Round 1, Pick 16 (acquired from ORL)
  • Round 2, Pick 48 (acquired from GS)
  • Round 2, Pick 56 (acquired from HOU)

Who will the Memphis Grizzlies select in the NBA Draft?

Jason McIntyre's latest mock has Memphis selecting Jase Richardson. Here's McIntyre:

Jase Richardson (G, Michigan State)

"For me, he’s worthy of a top-10 pick, but sliding here actually may be best for his future. The Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane, and Richardson could be starting alongside Ja Morant in year two."

For more, check out the complete mock draft.

