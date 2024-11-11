National Basketball Association
Thunder's Chet Holmgren to miss at least 8 weeks with a pelvic fracture
National Basketball Association

Thunder's Chet Holmgren to miss at least 8 weeks with a pelvic fracture

Published Nov. 11, 2024 4:23 p.m. ET

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Monday that forward/center Chet Holmgren will miss at least eight weeks with a pelvic fracture.

Holmgren sustained a right iliac wing fracture during the first quarter of Sunday night's game against the Golden State Warriors. The team says it expects him to return this season, and an update will be provided in eight to 10 weeks.

It's a big loss for a team that started the season with seven straight wins and currently is tied for the Western Conference lead with an 8-2 record. Holmgren was runner-up for Rookie of the Year last season and has been one of the league's most efficient players this season. He is averaging 18.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holmgren contested a layup by Andrew Wiggins, collided with him and hit the floor hard. He immediately reached for his right hip and stayed down for a while before he was helped off the court. He did not put pressure on his right leg, but he gave a thumbs up as he hobbled off.

The Thunder led 16-12 when Holmgren was taken out and eventually fell behind by 30 late in the third quarter. Oklahoma City made it a game before losing 127-116.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said it was difficult to refocus after the injury.

"It's hard," he said. "Hopefully, he's OK. It's part of the game, but it sucks."

Oklahoma City entered Sunday night leading the league in defensive rating but didn't look like it in the second and third quarters without the team's anchor in the paint. The 7-foot-1 Holmgren is one of the league's top shot blockers, and he is agile enough to defend guards when he has to switch.

"It changed a lot for us defensively, for sure," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "You guys can probably tell, he does so much on that end of the floor. He cleans up so many things, deters so many things around the rim when he's not blocking them (shots)."

Still, the Thunder started the fourth quarter strong, and Oklahoma City trimmed its deficit to six in the closing minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander said there was a lesson to be learned from the second half.

"Especially against good teams, you can't go down that big," he said. "It's almost impossible to come back. You've got to be better on both ends of the ball for longer periods of time."

The Thunder, one of the deepest teams in the league, are suddenly thin in their frontcourt. Holmgren had moved from forward to center because newly-acquired big man Isaiah Hartenstein was out with a fractured left hand. The Thunder were also missing forward/center Jaylin Williams (right hamstring) and guard/forward Kenrich Williams (right knee).

Oklahoma City hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: LeBron and Bronny have their moment, now it's time to get down to business

LeBron and Bronny have their moment, now it's time to get down to business

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes