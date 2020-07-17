National Basketball Association The NBA's 'Muscle Watch' Is On July 6 share facebook twitter reddit link

We're three weeks away from the NBA restart in Orlando, Florida, and one of the biggest mysteries heading into the bubble is the conditioning of the players.

From the looks of it, most guys have been staying ready. Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson turned heads on social media recently with his (even-more) chiseled frame.

Need a closer look? Let's enhance:

Yes, you read that right; Zion lost 25 pounds of fat during the quarantine and gained 10 pounds of muscle, which means the rims are in for a really bad time in Orlando.

And thanks to the mask, most people had to make a Bane joke or two:

But even with Williamson looking to be in supreme shape, he has only played 19 games so far this season after coming back from a torn meniscus. So there are lingering questions about how effective he'll be as basketball returns.

ESPN's Jay Williams believes the Pelicans need to be cautious with their prized rookie's workload when they land in Orlando.

"You have to monitor it each and every game, and I don't care what anybody says... You're coming back, you're playing eight games in 15 days. And for anybody that wants to argue, 'Just go out there and let him play, he's only 20,' the history would prove otherwise, the history of injuries. And for a guy of that size and that weight with that reckless abandon in which he attacks the rim, I think you need to monitor that game by game."

For Williamson, though, the goals are simple for the restart of the season: earn a playoff berth.

"We are trying to make a playoff push, and we are trying to get back into our full game condition as well within those eight games."

And Williamson isn't alone.

Memphis Grizzlies rookie phenom Ja Morant has used his time off to bulk up and get stronger in order to prepare for Memphis' playoff push.

"I feel like I'm in more shape. My knees are feeling way better, no pain or anything. I actually feel like I'm leaving the floor easier and jumping higher. I just have been taking this time to focus on my body and making sure everything is good so when it is time to go out and play, I'll be fine."

According to Morant, he's put on quite a bit of muscle during the past few months, too.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers appear to be primed and ready to hit the ground running in Orlando, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

On top of being in peak condition, Davis said last week how he and the rest of the roster feel confident that they will be 100 percent healthy for the first time since the beginning of the season.

Davis had missed 8 games this season due to lingering injuries to his shoulder, knee and ankle, among other nagging impediments.

And while others might might be adding muscle, James Harden is slimming down, as evidenced by these images from earlier in the summer of Harden showing off a slimmer look than people are accustomed to seeing.

And not to be outdone, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, who has been nursing a back injury that sidelined him before play was suspended in March, is now back, healthier than ever.

On a Zoom call with reporters on Thursday, Simmons detailed where his health and conditioning currently are as he gears up to return to the court.

“I’m feeling better than I was when I started the season. I’ve been working since I had the injury until now to be prepared for whatever happens, wherever we go. I’m feeling great.”

He certainly looks the part.

And it looks like the NBA's return will truly be the survival of the fittest.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.