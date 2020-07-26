National Basketball Association The Best Of Shannon Sharpe 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's a great week to be a sports fan, as both the NBA and "Undisputed" are back on the air. And what better way to celebrate than with the best of Shannon Sharpe?

Uncle Shay has become an internet phenomenon, after all. In fact, one glimpse at the comments on this nearly hour-long YouTube compilation — "They just gave us an hour of GOLD"; "Shannon Sharpe is literally all of our uncles and barbers fused into one man" — shows just how beloved Sharpe is.

And as much as the fans love Shannon, he might love his GOAT, LeBron James, even more.

To start the "Best Of," Sharpe literally sings the Lakers star's praises stretching back to his second stint with the Cavs, as well as a catchy tune or two about Shannon's favorite celebratory beverage. You know the one:

Truly, any time the NFL Hall of Famer steps into the kitchen, you know he's cooking up support for The King — especially with the NBA season set to resume on Thursday.

The over/under on GOAT mask appearance in this clip to celebrate LeBron? 3.5 seems like a safe number, and you won't want to miss what else is on the menu:

The only way Club Shay gets better? How about a couple visits from Snoop Dogg, plus a little bit of banter with Skip for good measure?

If you missed the full video above, watch it in its glory here. It's well worth your time:

Of course, Shannon has made quite the impression on the sports landscape. The most recent example came last week, when Lakers center Dwight Howard did his best Shannon impression on Instagram Live, right in front of LeBron and Anthony Davis:

Not only did the video get a laugh out of the Lakers superstars, it caught the attention of Sharpe, who responded on Twitter.

It didn't take long for Bayless to join in on the fun, too, calling out "Dwight Sharpe" in a reply video the next day.

Bayless took the opportunity to remind everyone, including Howard, that he's not riding with the Lakers like Shannon. In fact, he's picking Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers to take home the championship.

Either way, as the NBA bubble heats up, Skip and Shannon will be there for every moment. It should be a wild ride.

