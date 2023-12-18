National Basketball Association
Stephen Curry's 3-pointer streak ends at 268 games in Warriors' win
National Basketball Association

Stephen Curry's 3-pointer streak ends at 268 games in Warriors' win

Updated Dec. 18, 2023 1:24 p.m. ET

Stephen Curry’s NBA-record 3-pointer streak ended at 268 games Sunday night in the Golden State Warriors’ 118-114 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry was 0-for-8 from 3-point range, 2-for-12 overall and scored seven points. He began the streak Dec. 1, 2018, at Detroit.

Curry, the NBA career leader who recently made his 3,500th 3-pointer, last went without one in a regular-season game on Nov. 8, 2018, when he was 0-for-4 against Milwaukee. He also owns the second-longest NBA streak at 157 games.

"We can’t rely on Steph to bail us out on every single night," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "It was a tough night for him, but that’s what a team is supposed to be about. Everybody filling in for each other, different guys stepping up each night. That’s a great sign, because he’s carried us for long enough this year. We need to give him more help."

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-time MVP missed all nine 3-point attempts in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals against Boston, one game before the Warriors won the title. Curry had made one in his previous 132 postseason games, another NBA record.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NBA Draft odds: Where will Bronny James land?

2024 NBA Draft odds: Where will Bronny James land?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes