National Basketball Association Stephen Curry's 3-pointer streak ends at 268 games in Warriors' win Updated Dec. 18, 2023 1:24 p.m. ET

Stephen Curry’s NBA-record 3-pointer streak ended at 268 games Sunday night in the Golden State Warriors’ 118-114 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry was 0-for-8 from 3-point range, 2-for-12 overall and scored seven points. He began the streak Dec. 1, 2018, at Detroit.

Curry, the NBA career leader who recently made his 3,500th 3-pointer, last went without one in a regular-season game on Nov. 8, 2018, when he was 0-for-4 against Milwaukee. He also owns the second-longest NBA streak at 157 games.

"We can’t rely on Steph to bail us out on every single night," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "It was a tough night for him, but that’s what a team is supposed to be about. Everybody filling in for each other, different guys stepping up each night. That’s a great sign, because he’s carried us for long enough this year. We need to give him more help."

The two-time MVP missed all nine 3-point attempts in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals against Boston, one game before the Warriors won the title. Curry had made one in his previous 132 postseason games, another NBA record.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

