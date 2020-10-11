Los Angeles Lakers
For Kobe

4 hours ago

After 10 years, and in a season marked by a pandemic and the loss of legend Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers are champions once again.

Once the clock hit all zeroes and the Larry O'Brien trophy was lifted on Sunday, the sports world reacted to the Lakers' decisive Game 6 victory and record-tying 17th NBA title.

And much of the sentiment had to do with Los Angeles winning the championship for Kobe and Gigi, including in the Lakers' postgame comments.

There were also kudos for LeBron and his Finals MVP win:

 "Playoff Rondo" deserved a shoutout, as well ...

And there were plenty of warm wishes for both Anthony Davis and head coach Frank Vogel as they won their first NBA championships.

Meanwhile, JR Smith was already in classic JR Smith mode.

And speaking of Smith, we found out through his Instagram Live that the Lakers forgot something – or, more specifically, someone.

Still, Cook was all smiles after the win.

Congratulations to the Lakers on the title, and to the Heat on an incredible playoff run.

