Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal debuts Giannis jersey after joke tweet Updated Aug. 16, 2023 7:17 p.m. ET

First Neymar, now Giannis Antetokounmpo?

After signing the Brazilian soccer superstar to a contract reportedly worth $175 million, Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal debuted another new uniform featuring the Greek NBA superstar's No. 34.

Antetokounmpo responded in jest, joking that he and Neymar would be the league's new best duo. (Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane who?)

Antetokounmpo's "unveiling" was a response to a joke tweet that the two-time NBA MVP posted about rumors that Al-Hilal signed Neymar's former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe to a one-year contract worth more than $1 billion combined paid to Mbappé and PSG.

The France star has since agreed to continue playing for PSG, though he has still not signed a long-term extension with the club and can hit free agency next summer as rumors continue to connect him with Real Madrid.

It's just the latest instance in which an NBA star has shouted out a now-former member of PSG's erstwhile superstar trio of Neymar, Mbappé and Lionel Messi. LeBron James attended Messi's debut for MLS side Inter Miami, while Joel Embiid also tweeted in advance of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup semifinal match against Philadelphia Union, which Messi's squad won 4-0.

