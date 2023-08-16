National Basketball Association
Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal debuts Giannis jersey after joke tweet
National Basketball Association

Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal debuts Giannis jersey after joke tweet

Updated Aug. 16, 2023 7:17 p.m. ET

First Neymar, now Giannis Antetokounmpo?

After signing the Brazilian soccer superstar to a contract reportedly worth $175 million, Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal debuted another new uniform featuring the Greek NBA superstar's No. 34.

Antetokounmpo responded in jest, joking that he and Neymar would be the league's new best duo. (Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane who?)

Antetokounmpo's "unveiling" was a response to a joke tweet that the two-time NBA MVP posted about rumors that Al-Hilal signed Neymar's former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe to a one-year contract worth more than $1 billion combined paid to Mbappé and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT

The France star has since agreed to continue playing for PSG, though he has still not signed a long-term extension with the club and can hit free agency next summer as rumors continue to connect him with Real Madrid.

It's just the latest instance in which an NBA star has shouted out a now-former member of PSG's erstwhile superstar trio of Neymar, Mbappé and Lionel Messi. LeBron James attended Messi's debut for MLS side Inter Miami, while Joel Embiid also tweeted in advance of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup semifinal match against Philadelphia Union, which Messi's squad won 4-0.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Giannis Antetokounmpo
AL Hilal
Neymar
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns, per multiple reports

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns, per multiple reports

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes