National Basketball Association
The Suns' 3-point shooting burns the Bucks in Game 2 of the Finals The Suns' 3-point shooting burns the Bucks in Game 2 of the Finals
National Basketball Association

The Suns' 3-point shooting burns the Bucks in Game 2 of the Finals

3 hours ago

Two games down and two wins in the book for the Phoenix Suns.

And both wins have been stark in contrast.

After making just 11 3-pointers against the Milwaukee Bucks in their Game 1 win, the Suns caught fire early and often from deep in their 118-108 Game 2 win to take a 2-0 series lead.

The Suns made eight shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter alone on Thursday night, one shy of the NBA Finals record for a quarter. And they never cooled off from that moment on, shooting 20-for-40 from 3-point range on the night.

The most important aspect of the shooting display from the Suns was that it was a team effort, not just one hot hand accounting for the majority of the production.

Devin Booker led the way with seven made 3-pointers on the night, part of a team-high 31 points. 

For more up-to-date news on all things Suns, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

But five other Suns' players made multiple 3-pointers as well. Jae Crowder, Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges made three each, with Bridges also wracking up 27 points, a career playoff best.

"We need that," Booker said of Bridges' performance. "It takes a lot of pressure off everybody. He has a tough assignment every night on the defensive end having to guard Khris Middleton or whoever the dynamic scorer is that night. If we can get him going on the offensive end, it helps us out a lot."

Cameron Johnson and Torrey Craig also chipped in two 3-pointers each.

While the Suns' win was good news, Craig suffered a knee injury in the third quarter that removed him from the game.

It remains to be seen how significant the injury is – the Suns called it a "knee contusion" – but this comes a game after Dario Saric tore his ACL. A second injury to a key reserve would severely limit the Suns' depth the rest of this series.

The hot shooting of the Suns was juxtaposed with the Bucks shooting just 9-for-31 from 3-point range and it's easy to see what the difference in the game was.

The Bucks' starters in particular struggled the most, shooting just 4-for-17 from deep.

The Suns have now proven they can win in multiple ways, and now the Bucks have their work cut out for them trying to put out this fire.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Top Moments: Bucks-Suns Game 2
National Basketball Association

Top Moments: Bucks-Suns Game 2

Top Moments: Bucks-Suns Game 2
The Phoenix Suns overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo's monster game to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Here are the top moments.
4 hours ago
Win $1,000 For Free On NBA Finals Game 2
National Basketball Association

Win $1,000 For Free On NBA Finals Game 2

Win $1,000 For Free On NBA Finals Game 2
Can the Bucks even things up? Will the Suns take a commanding lead? If you know the answers, you could win big for free.
10 hours ago
Why You Should Bet On The Bucks
National Basketball Association

Why You Should Bet On The Bucks

Why You Should Bet On The Bucks
A double-digit Game 1 loss might have seemed ominous, but Sammy P is riding with Giannis & Co. in Game 2 – and the series.
13 hours ago
Home Grown
National Basketball Association

Home Grown

Home Grown
Giannis said winning a title with the team that drafted you "means more" than the alternative. Is the Bucks' megastar correct?
14 hours ago
Deer in the Spotlight
National Basketball Association

Deer in the Spotlight

Deer in the Spotlight
To bounce back in Game 2 of the Finals, the Bucks need to fix their offense, which means Jrue Holiday hitting shots, writes Yaron Weitzman.
18 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes