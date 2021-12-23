National Basketball Association Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton looking ahead, staying positive 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Melissa Rohlin

FOX Sports NBA Writer

LOS ANGELES — In a dimly lit hallway after a recent game at Staples Center, Deandre Ayton took a moment to reflect on his resilience.

Earlier this season, he was dealt a disappointing blow when the Phoenix Suns declined to offer him a five-year, $172.5 million maximum contract extension by the Oct. 18 deadline.

At the time, Ayton knew he had two choices. He could hold a grudge against the organization and mentally disengage, or he could wholeheartedly move forward.

He says he chose the latter.

"I have a great team, and I wouldn't want to ruin that for anything," Ayton told FOX Sports. "I have a great coaching staff that has my back 110 percent. So, me coming in with my head down, I'll just be the [sore] thumb sticking out. I don't want to be that guy. I don't want to be the thorn in the haystack, you know what I'm saying? That's just how I am. I'm a loving dude. I'm a dude that's full of energy."

That attitude has paid off.

Ayton is now in the All-Star conversation for the Suns, who have the best record in the NBA (25-5) and will play on Christmas for the first time since 2009, when Steve Nash was the team's point guard. The 6-foot-11 center is averaging 16.9 points on 62.5% shooting and 11.3 rebounds per game.

After contract extension talks broke down, it would've been easy for Ayton to become bitter. After all, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years last season.

He shined on the grandest of stages, including making a stunning, buzzer-beating, alley-oop jam in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Clippers. In Game 4 of that series, he had a 19-point, 22-rebound performance, which inspired Chris Paul, unprompted, to praise Ayton in his walk-off interview with ESPN.

"That man over there, DeAndre Ayton, he going to get himself a bag this summer," Paul said at the time.

But it didn't happen. Instead, other members of Ayton's draft class, including Trae Young, Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Michael Porter Jr., got max deals.

Throughout the rollercoaster of emotions, Suns coach Monty Williams said he has been impressed by Ayton's maturity this season.

"I think based on what he's had to deal with, if you look at the contract situation, you would've thought there would've been some type of, whatever, response to that in a way that would've been a distraction," Williams said. "I haven't seen that from him. I think he's even more focused.

"I think once he was able to process all of that and compartmentalize it, he went back to the things that he could control. And that was his work ethic and the culture that we all have established in Phoenix, which he's been a huge part of."

The 23-year-old is used to dealing with bumpy roads. As a 12-year-old, he moved a world away from his family in the Bahamas to play basketball in San Diego. During high school, competing handlers tried to profit off his talent.

His name has seemingly always been embroiled in drama. There were former high-profile lawyer Michael Avenatti's accusations that Nike paid Ayton's mother. (Avenatti was recently sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening bad publicity). And there was an ESPN report alleging that Arizona coach Sean Miller said on an FBI wiretap that Ayton was paid to sign with the Wildcats. (Miller strongly denied the report.)

Ayton broke free of all of that noise, but in recent years, he has had to deal with other off-putting choruses, such as the constant clamor from critics questioning whether he was selected too high in the draft and whether he really is that good.

Throughout it all, Ayton says he has been able to stay positive and keep his famous grin plastered on his face because of his love of God and the guidance of his mother. He also credited the birth of his now 1-year-old son, Deandre Jr., for helping him put things in perspective.

In fact, Williams believes Ayton's son was perhaps the greatest influence on the star player's handling of the contract situation.

"I think he wants to be able to tell his kids how he handled certain situations and how to handle things when they don't necessarily go your way," Williams said. "I think his son has had a huge impact on him."

Ayton has been invaluable to the Suns' success, and everyone around him believes he's destined to become a superstar. He's deadly in the pick-and-roll with Paul. He can shoot from midrange and fly to outer space to catch lobs. He's an incredible defender and shot-blocker. He's explosive. He's smart and efficient. And alongside Paul, he has learned an intense work ethic.

His teammates are also quick to praise him for the man he is off the court. During the NBA Finals last season, Paul said that Ayton "has the biggest heart" and called him "one of the best guys you'll ever meet."

Ayton, who is set to become a restricted free agent next summer, said he approaches the sport the same way he approaches relationships: He tries to wholeheartedly give and expects nothing in return. And though it all, he is thriving.

"Me winning and letting the league know that I'm the best player at my position is me proving the world wrong," he said. "And everything else will fall into place."

To that end, Ayton doesn't allow the challenges to drag him down. He's taking things as they come, and right now, he's thrilled to have the privilege of playing on Christmas in a much-anticipated showdown against the Warriors (25-6).

"Being able to play on that platform is something extremely extraordinary to just have, and you can't take it for granted," he said. "Other dudes might be home opening their gifts, but I'm out here playing basketball, and people are waking up to see me first thing in the morning to watch me play."

Ayton might not have gotten the contract extension he hoped for a few months ago, but there are many other incredible things in his life. He's choosing to focus on them. And he's continuing to flourish.

"This is my son's first Christmas," he said. "I'm really just grateful, to be honest. I'm just grateful to be in the talks of all of the All-Star and all of that extra stuff, being on the No. 1 team. Just very grateful because a lot of stuff could've went downhill.

"And I'm just grateful I am the person I am, and I'm around the people I'm around."

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @melissarohlin.

