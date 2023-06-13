National Basketball Association
Pelicans reportedly want to trade up for Scoot Henderson
National Basketball Association

Pelicans reportedly want to trade up for Scoot Henderson

Published Jun. 13, 2023 1:27 p.m. ET

Could Scoot Henderson be the missing piece for the New Orleans Pelicans? The team's front office apparently thinks so.

The Pelicans are expected to "aggressively pursue" trading up into the top three slots of the 2023 NBA Draft to select Henderson, The Athletic reported Monday.

Henderson, 19, played for the G League Ignite this past season. Across 19 games, he averaged 16.5 points, 6.5 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 42.9/27.5/76.4.

The Pelicans own the No. 14 pick in this year's draft. As for other assets at their disposal, the Pelicans own potentially as many as five first-round picks over the next three drafts. They also have young players on rookie deals such as Trey Murphy III, Herbert Jones and Dyson Daniels

Another possibility is New Orleans dangling former No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson to the Portland Trail Blazers, who select third, as the latter could look to revamp its roster around 32-year-old star Damian Lillard.

New Orleans began last season 23-12, reaching as high as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They proceeded to finish the season 42-40, as Williamson suffered an eventual season-ending hamstring injury in January. The Pelicans lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the NBA play-in tournament as the No. 9 seed.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
New Orleans Pelicans
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What we know about Stefon Diggs’ strange situation with the Bills

What we know about Stefon Diggs’ strange situation with the Bills

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs2023 Belmont Stakes Image 2023 Belmont Stakes
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes