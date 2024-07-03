National Basketball Association
Now-banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate
Now-banned NBA player Jontay Porter will be charged in betting case, court papers indicate

Updated Jul. 3, 2024 3:29 p.m. ET

Court papers indicate that former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter will be charged with a federal felony connected to the sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban him for life.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn filed what's known as a criminal information sheet on Tuesday. 

The document doesn't specify a court date or the charge or charges, but it does show the case is related to an existing prosecution of four men charged with scheming to cash in on tips from a player about his plans to exit two games early.

Porter's St. Louis-based lawyer, Jeff Jensen, said last month that Porter had been "in over his head due to a gambling addiction" but was getting treatment and cooperating with law enforcement.

"Jontay is a good young man with strong faith that will get him through this," Jensen said.

Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace's office declined to comment on the new developments.

An NBA investigation found in April that Porter tipped off bettors about his health and then claimed illness to exit at least one game, creating wins for anyone who'd bet on him to underperform expectations. Porter also gambled on NBA games in which he didn't play, once betting against his own team, the league said.

The four men charged last month appeared in court but haven't yet entered pleas. They're charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

