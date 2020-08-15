National Basketball Association
NBA Reveals Bubble Award Winners
National Basketball Association

NBA Reveals Bubble Award Winners

3 hours ago

The NBA announced its Bubble Awards on Saturday, with Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard winning Bubble MVP. 

Lillard averaged a league-leading 37.6 points per game in the eight bubble seeding games, carrying the Blazers from 10th place into 8th place, enough of a jump to make it into the play-in round for the Western Conference playoffs.

Lillard was a unanimous selection, receiving all 22 votes from the media.

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams was named the top coach in the bubble after leading the Suns to an undefeated record in Orlando.

In the bubble, the Suns defeated the Dallas Mavericks twice, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Miami Heat, all of which are playoff teams.

The All-Bubble teams were also announced and they featured some familiar faces, as well as some of the bubble's biggest surprises.

The First Team featured four All-Stars from the regular season in the form of bubble MVP Lillard, James Harden, Luka Doncic and Devin Booker.

But Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren might have been the breakout star of the bubble, averaging 31.0 points per game in six games, including a 53-point explosion against the 76ers.

The Second Team reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, Brooklyn Nets guard Caris Levert, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., and Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis. 

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Basketball Association

4 Takeaways From Blazers-Grizzlies

4 Takeaways From Blazers-Grizzlies
The Blazers have officially advanced to the playoffs. Here are the big takeways from Saturday's win over Memphis.
1 hour ago
National Basketball Association

McCollum Pushes Portland To Playoffs

McCollum Pushes Portland To Playoffs
CJ McCollum played through an injured back on Saturday, carrying the Blazers to a seventh consecutive postseason berth.
1 hour ago
National Basketball Association

NBA, NBAPA Help Fund Saliva Testing

NBA, NBAPA Help Fund Saliva Testing
The NBA and NBAPA have pledged $500,000 to Yale to help fund a new FDA authorized saliva test for COVID-19.
4 hours ago
National Basketball Association

The Top Sports Beefs Of All Time

The Top Sports Beefs Of All Time
From Austin vs. McMahon to MJ vs. everyone, Charlotte Wilder and Mark Titus run through their Top 5 beefs.
8 hours ago
National Basketball Association

NBA 6-Pack: Play-In Primer

NBA 6-Pack: Play-In Primer
The first-ever NBA play-in round will kick off on Saturday. Here's what you need to know about the Blazers-Grizzlies matchup.
19 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks