NBA Reveals Bubble Award Winners

The NBA announced its Bubble Awards on Saturday, with Portland Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard winning Bubble MVP.

Lillard averaged a league-leading 37.6 points per game in the eight bubble seeding games, carrying the Blazers from 10th place into 8th place, enough of a jump to make it into the play-in round for the Western Conference playoffs.

Lillard was a unanimous selection, receiving all 22 votes from the media.

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams was named the top coach in the bubble after leading the Suns to an undefeated record in Orlando.

In the bubble, the Suns defeated the Dallas Mavericks twice, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Miami Heat, all of which are playoff teams.

The All-Bubble teams were also announced and they featured some familiar faces, as well as some of the bubble's biggest surprises.

The First Team featured four All-Stars from the regular season in the form of bubble MVP Lillard, James Harden, Luka Doncic and Devin Booker.

But Indiana Pacers forward TJ Warren might have been the breakout star of the bubble, averaging 31.0 points per game in six games, including a 53-point explosion against the 76ers.

The Second Team reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, Brooklyn Nets guard Caris Levert, Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., and Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis.

