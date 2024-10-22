National Basketball Association NBA predictions: Expert picks for MVP, Rookie of the Year and more awards Published Oct. 22, 2024 6:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024-25 NBA season tips off on Tuesday and FOX Sports' NBA staff is locking in their predictions before the games get going.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić was voted the league's Most Valuable Player for the third time in his nine-year career last season, beating out Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić. Jokić will be in the mix again this season, but there's reason to believe the MVP award will go to a first-time winner.

Let's look at our expert predictions for the league's major awards:

Rookie of the Year

Yaron Weitzman: Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets

In a weak class, Sheppard might be the most NBA-ready of all the lottery picks. And, despite being on a team with a crowded depth chart, his ability to shoot and guard the perimeter should guarantee him playing time.

Melissa Rohlin: Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies

Edey should be a starter and a real contributor for a Grizzlies team that could make the playoffs. He's 7-foot-4 and will complement Ja Morant. I expect him to be a standout among his class.

Sixth Man of the Year

Weitzman: Donte DiVincenzo, Minnesota Timberwolves

A 40 percent 3-point shooter last year on high volume, DiVincenzo is probably overqualified for this role. He's also going to get a ton of minutes, especially with the Wolves looking to keep Mike Conley healthy for the playoffs.

Rohlin: Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings

If the Kings can secure a top spot in the Western Conference, this award should belong to Monk. He was a standout last season, finishing first in bench points (15.4), bench assists (5.1) and clutch points by a bench player.

Defensive Player of the Year

Weitzman: Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

If he doesn't get injured, Wemby's going to own this award for the next decade. The NBA has never had a player like him. It's not just the numbers, either, though the league-leading 3.6 blocks per game last season—along with 1.2 steals—are pretty good. His impact, though, is unlike anything we've ever seen. Just look at this:

Rohlin: Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

If Wemby doesn't win this award, something will have gone very wrong. He could've won the award last season as a rookie with the numbers he put up and the impact he had. Now, with a season under his belt, he should dominate this field.

Coach of the Year

Weitzman: Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder

Daigneault is a great coach, and the West feels like OKC's for the taking. This team is also young enough and deep enough to get within 60 wins.

Rohlin: Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder

Daigneault has already transformed a very young team into a powerhouse. If they perform even better this season, which I expect they should, he should be a shoo in for this award.

Executive of the Year

Weitzman: Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder

No team in the NBA is better positioned than the Thunder, and after adding Alex Caruso and isaiah hartenstein this offseason to his stacked young core, Presti will get recognized for putting this whole thing together.

Rohlin: Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder

Even LeBron James recently praised Presti. He has assembled a team that could dominate the league for years, making smart move after smart move, including his decisions this summer. The Thunder's rise has been swift and notable – and they could easily be championship contenders.

Most Valuable Player

Weitzman: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Sensing a theme? SGA finished second in MVP voting last season and fifth the year before. He's young and only getting better, and his team should run away with the top seed in the Western Conference.

Rohlin: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

I can't see Nikola Jokić winning the MVP award four times, meaning he'd join the rarest of the rare company, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six), Bill Russell (five), Michael Jordan (five), Wilt Chamberlain (four) and LeBron James (four). Instead, I see this being Gilgeous-Alexander's year. He's made big jumps every year, he was the runner-up for this award last season and if the Thunder dominate in the West, expect him to walk away with the league's most prestigious award.

Yaron Weitzman is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. He is the author of "Tanking to the Top: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Most Audacious Process in the History of Professional Sports ." Follow him on Twitter @YaronWeitzman .

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @ melissarohlin .

