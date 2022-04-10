NBA Playoff Tracker: Play-in tournament set, first round takes shape
The NBA's regular season came to an end on Sunday, which means it's time for the playoffs!
Play-in games begin on Tuesday and conclude Friday, while the first round starts on Saturday.
Here is the play-in tournament slate:
NBA PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
GAME 1
No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers @ No. 7 Brooklyn Nets
Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET on TNT
GAME 2
No. 8 L.A. Clippers @ No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves
Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT
GAME 3
No. 10 Charlotte Hornets @ No. 9 Atlanta Hawks
Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN
GAME 4
No. 10 San Antonio Spurs @ No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans
Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
GAME 5
Winner of Hornets-Hawks vs. Loser of Cavs-Nets
Friday, Time TBD, ESPN
GAME 6
Winner of Spurs-Pelicans vs. Loser of Clippers-T'wolves
Friday, Time TBD, TNT
How does the play-in tournament work?
The team with the seventh-best record in the conference — the No. 7 seed — will host the team with the eighth-best record in that conference — the No. 8 seed. The winner of that play-in game becomes the 7-seed in the NBA playoffs and will face the No. 2 seed from that conference in the first round.
The No. 9 seed in the conference will host the No. 10 seed in a separate play-in game. The loser of this game is out of the playoff mix. The winner will travel to face the loser of the 7-8 play-in game, and the winner of that game will secure the No. 8 seed and play the No. 1 seed from their conference in the first round of the postseason. The NBA Play-In Tournament begins Tuesday and concludes Friday.
FIRST-ROUND NBA PLAYOFF MATCHUPS (APRIL 16)
Western Conference
No. 1 Phoenix Suns vs. winner of play-in Game 6
No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. winner of Clippers-T'wolves
No. 3 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 6 Denver Nuggets
No. 4 Dallas Mavericks vs. No. 5 Utah Jazz
Eastern Conference
No. 1 Miami Heat vs. winner of play-in Game 5
No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. winner of Cavs-Nets
No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 6 Chicago Bulls
No. 4 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 5 Toronto Raptors