NBA odds: First-round lines, picks, results

After a grueling 82-game regular season, the NBA playoffs are here.

The Play-In games advanced two teams and eliminated another two from each conference to determine the final 16 playoff teams. Let's jump into all the matchups, series odds and daily picks.

FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre and FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher gave their thoughts on some round of 16 pairings.

"First-round series aren't always compelling, and that will hold true for several of this year's series -- Suns-Pelicans, Bucks-Bulls being first among them, but there are plenty that could go the seven-game distance and there's potential for as many as three top seeds getting upset," Bucher said.

Bettors love wagering on the underdog but Bucher cautioned the first-round pairings don't look good for the lower seeds.

"As far as upsets: I don't feel super strongly about any of them. If I had to pick one, it would be Raptors over the Sixers," Bucher said. "That one is ripe. My concern is that they don't have a bona fide closer and Scottie Barnes (who sat out Game 3 with an ankle injury) is a big part of what they are and rookies generally don't perform well in their first taste of postseason competition.

"The team I have the greatest confidence in are the Bucks. I expect them to repeat. They're better than they were a year ago. Giannis (Antetokounmpo) is better than he was a year ago. And I get no sense that he, or they, are the least bit satisfied with one ring."

FOX Sports betting expert Jason McIntyre's daily best bets:

UPCOMING GAMES

Grizzlies @ Timberwolves (7:30 p.m. ET Thursday, TNT; series tied 1-1)

Point spread: Grizzlies -1.5 (Grizzlies favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Timberwolves cover)

Moneyline: Grizzlies -125 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Timberwolves -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 237 points scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Grizzlies -278 (bet $10 to win $13.60); Timberwolves +220 (bet $10 to win $32)

Mavericks @ Jazz (9 p.m. ET Thursday, NBATV; series tied 1-1)

Point spread: Jazz -6.5 (Jazz favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Mavericks cover)

Moneyline: Jazz -286 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.50 total); Mavericks +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 210.5 points scored by both teams combined



SERIES WINNER ODDS

Jazz -250 (bet $10 to win $14); Mavericks +200 (bet $10 to win $30)

Warriors @ Nuggets (10 p.m. ET Thursday, TNT; Golden State leads series 2-0)

Point spread: Warriors -1.5 (Warriors favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Nuggets cover)

Moneyline: Warriors -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Nuggets +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 224 points scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Warriors -1667 (bet $10 to win $10.60); Nuggets +900 (bet $10 to win $100)

FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher: "The series I'm most intrigued by is the Warriors and Nuggets because I don't know what I'm going to get from Golden State. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have to be at their best. The assumption is that if Steph can go, it's a wrap, but there's a reason the Warriors' offense was middle of the pack this season and Steph reverting to pre-championship form is one of them.

"Add the major matchup issue Nikola Jokic presents for the small-ball maestros and the Nuggets could deliver a shocker."

Heat @ Hawks (7 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN; Miami leads series 2-0)

Point spread: Heat -1.5 (Heat favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Hawks cover)

Moneyline: Heat -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Hawks +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 221.5 points scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Heat -1667 (bet $10 to win $10.60); Hawks +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

NOTES: According to ESPN, the Hawks are 0-41 against the spread (ATS) in losses this season, 0-22 ATS as an underdog. … A 9-0 run late in the fourth quarter helped Miami hold off Atlanta and cover. … Jimmy Butler scored 45 points for the Heat.

FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher: "I also see the Hawks being a tough out against the Heat. Their length, athleticism and clutch shooting could give Miami problems."

Bucks @ Bulls (8:30 p.m. ET Friday, ABC; series tied 1-1)

Point spread: Bucks -3 (Bucks favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Bulls cover)

Moneyline: Bucks -154 favorite (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Bulls +120 underdog (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 223.5 points scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Bucks -3333 (bet $10 to win $10.30); Bulls +1300 (bet $10 to win $140)

Suns @ Pelicans (9:30 p.m. ET Friday, ESPN; series tied 1-1)

Point spread: Suns -1.5 (Suns favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Pelicans cover)

Moneyline: Suns -133 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Pelicans +100 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 216.5 points scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Suns -278 (bet $10 to win $13.60); Pelicans +190 (bet $10 to win $29)

76ers @ Raptors (2 p.m. ET Saturday, TNT; Philadelphia leads series 3-0)

Point spread: 76ers -2.5 (76ers favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Raptors cover)

Moneyline: 76ers -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.99 total); Raptors +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: Under 213.5 points scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER ODDS

76ers -10000 (bet $10 to win $10.10); Raptors +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)

Celtics @ Nets (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN; Boston leads series 2-0)

Point spread: Nets -4 (Nets favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Celtics cover)

Moneyline: Nets -182 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Celtics +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 223.5 points scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Celtics -333 (bet $10 to win $13); Nets +260 (bet $10 to win $36)

FOX Sports NBA analyst Ric Bucher: "Much has been made of how hot the Celtics finished the season but the Nets were right there with them and if you're asking me who I trust more to deliver big between KD (Kevin Durant) and Jayson Tatum, it's Durant."

COMPLETED GAMES

Bulls 114, Bucks 110

Point spread: Bulls (+9.5) cover by winning outright

Moneyline: Bulls win as +333 underdog (bet $10 to win $43.30 total); Bucks were -556 favorite (bet $10 to win $11.80 total)

Total scoring over/under: Under 225.5 points scored by both teams combined (224)

NOTES: DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 41 points for Chicago. DeRozan is the fifth Bulls player to score 40 or more points in a playoff game (Michael Jordan did it 38 times). … DeRozan said after Game 1 there was no way he was going 6-for-25 again. DeRozan was 16-for-31 shooting (51.6%) in the win. … Milwaukee's Grayson Allen was fouled with .4 of a second remaining but made only one of the two free throws, adding to the agony of over bettors.

76ers 104, Raptors 101 (OT)

Point spread: 76ers (-2) cover by winning by more than 2 points (3)

Moneyline: 76ers win as -138 favorite (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Raptors were +105 underdog (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: Under 217 points scored by both teams combined (205)

NOTES: Joel Emiid's 3-pointer with less than a second remaining in overtime was the game-winner. … Toronto's Precious Achiuwa, a 59% free-throw shooter, missed two with 27.5 seconds remaining in regulation after James Harden fouled out. … The Sixers did not lead until overtime.

Celtics 114, Nets 107

Point spread: Celtics (-3.5) cover by winning by more than 3.5 points (7)

Moneyline: Celtics win as -162 favorite (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Nets were +125 underdog (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: Under 225.5 points scored by both teams combined (221)

NOTE: Boston held Brooklyn's Kevin Durant (4-for-17) and Kyrie Irving (4-for-13) to a combined 8-for-30 shooting (26.7%).

Pelicans 125, Suns 114

Point spread: Pelicans (+9.5) cover by winning outright

Moneyline: Pelicans win as +380 underdog (bet $10 to win $48 total); Suns were -667 favorite (bet $10 to win $11.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: Over 221.5 points scored by both teams combined (239)

NOTE: Phoenix star guard Devin Booker (31 points) is out fo the rest of the game with a reported hamstring injury. … New Orleans closed out the game on a 28-16 run.

Grizzlies 124, Timberwolves 96

Point spread: Grizzlies (-7.5) cover by winning by more than 7.5 points (28)

Moneyline: Grizzlies win as -345 favorite (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Timberwolves were +230 underdog (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: Under 239.5 points scored by both teams combined (220)

Heat 115, Hawks 105

Point spread: Heat (-7.5) cover by winning by more than 7.5 points (10)

Moneyline: Heat wins as -345 favorite (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Hawks were +250 underdog (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring over/under: Over 219 points scored by both teams combined (230)

Warriors 126, Nuggets 106

Point spread: Warriors (-7) cover by winning by more than 7 points (20)

Moneyline: Warriors win as -303 favorite (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Nuggets were +230 underdog (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: Over 221.5 points scored by both teams combined (232)

Mavericks 110, Jazz 104

Point spread: Mavericks (+5) cover by winning outright

Moneyline: Mavericks win as +155 underdog (bet $10 to win $25.50 total); Jazz were -213 favorite (bet $10 to win $14.69 total);

Total scoring over/under: Over 206.5 points scored by both teams combined (214)

76ers 112, Raptors 97

Point spread: 76ers (-7) cover by winning by more than 7 points (15)

Moneyline: 76ers win as -303 favorite (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Raptors were +230 underdog (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: Under 217 points scored by both teams combined (209)

Suns 110, Pelicans 99

Point spread: Suns (-10) cover by winning by more than 10 points (11)

Moneyline: Suns win as -667 favorite (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Pelicans were +400 underdog (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Total scoring over/under: Under 224.5 points scored by both teams combined (209)

NOTES: Chris Paul scored 19 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help the Suns cover. Paul's basket from 8 feet with 39.8 seconds left pushed Phoenix over the number. … The Pelicans missed two shots down the stretch, including a short shot attempt by Jonas Valanciunas with 27 seconds to go, as New Orleans failed to cover.

Bucks 93, Bulls 86

Point spread: Bulls (+10.5) cover by losing by fewer than 10.5 points (7)

Moneyline: Bucks win as -714 favorites (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Bulls were +425 underdogs (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: Under 230.5 points scored by both teams combined (179)

NOTES: Chicago's DeMar DeRozan (6-for-25) and Nikola Vucevic (9-for-27) were a combined 15-for-52 shooting (28.8%). … The Bucks are 17-1 against the Bulls in their past 18 meetings.

Celtics 115, Nets 114

Point spread: Nets (+3.5) cover by losing by fewer than 3.5 points (1)

Moneyline: Celtics win as -175 favorites (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Nets were +130 underdogs (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: Over 226.5 points scored by both teams combined (229)

NOTES: Celtics moneyline bettors rejoiced when Jayson Tatum made a layup as time expired, but Nets backers who took the points covered. … The last 39 seconds were agony or ecstasy for bettors, depending on if they played the under (agony) or over (ecstasy). … It was the first buzzer-beating winning basket in Tatum's career and first for the Celtics since Paul Pierce beat the Heat in 2010.

Heat 115, Hawks 91

Point spread: Heat (-6.5) cover by winning by more than 6.5 points (24)

Moneyline: Heat win as -303 favorites (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Hawks were +215 underdogs (bet $10 to win $31.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: Under 220.5 points scored by both teams combined (206)

Warriors 123, Nuggets 107

Point spread: Warriors (-6.5) cover by winning by more than 6.5 points (16)

Moneyline: Warriors win as -286 favorites (bet $10 to win $13.50 total); Nuggets were +205 underdogs (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: Over 222.5 points scored by both teams combined (230)

NOTES: Curry (foot) did not start. He played 22 minutes, scoring 16 points and was 3-for-6 shooting on 3-pointers. … Golden State was +17 when Curry was on the court.

76ers 131, Raptors 111

Point spread: 76ers (-4.5) cover by winning by more than 4.5 points (20)

Moneyline: 76ers win as -200 favorites (bet $10 to win $15 total); Raptors were +145 underdogs (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: Over 216 points scored by both teams combined (242)

Timberwolves 130, Grizzlies 117

Point spread: Timberwolves (+6.5) cover by winning outright

Moneyline: Timberwolves win as +205 underdogs (bet $10 to win $30.50 total); Grizzlies were -286 favorites (bet $10 to win $13.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: Over 237.5 points scored by both teams combined (247)

NOTES: The Grizzlies trailed 101-98 with 10:41 to go on a 3-pointer by Desmond Bane but did not make another field goal for 3:15 and did not get any closer the rest of the way. … Under bettors (237.5) were in trouble from the get-go as the teams combined for 74 points in the first quarter (a pace of 296 points).

Jazz 99, Mavericks 93

Point spread: Jazz (-5) cover by winning by more than 5 points (6)

Moneyline: Jazz win as -213 favorites (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Mavericks were +155 underdogs (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: Under 210 points scored by both teams combined (192)

NOTE: Jazz bettors who gave the 5 points sweated out the final 10 seconds after Donovan Mitchell sank two free throws to give the Jazz a six-point cushion. Dallas' Spencer Dinwiddie missed a 33-foot 3-pointer with 6.5 seconds left as Utah covered.

