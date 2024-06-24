National Basketball Association 2024 NBA free agency: Date, start time, top players, teams with cap space Updated Jun. 24, 2024 11:06 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Boston Celtics recently won the 2024 NBA Championship, meaning that the offseason is now underway, so expect plenty of changes happening throughout the league. Here’s everything you need to know about the start of free agency.

What time does NBA free agency start?

NBA free agency will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 30. Teams can negotiate with free agents but cannot start signing until 12:01 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 6. This year, the NBA implemented a rule that allows teams to start negotiations with their own free agents the day after the conclusion of the NBA Finals.

Who are the best available free agents this year?

LeBron James is no stranger to free agency. However, for the first time since 2018, he will have the option to become a free agent again. He has a $51 million player option with the Lakers that he can choose to accept or decline by June 29. If he declines, he will hit the open market.

All eyes are on Paul George ’s decision as a free agent. The elite player has a player option on his contract for next season, so he could opt in to return to the Clippers. If he declines, his decision will certainly be an interesting one.

Tyrese Maxey could leave Philadelphia for the first time in his NBA career as a restricted free agent, but it is unlikely that the 76ers will let the star player go.

What's the difference between an unrestricted and a restricted free agent?

An unrestricted free agent can sign with any team. A restricted free agent can sign an offer sheet from another team, but his previous team has the ability to match the offer and retain him. Per the NBA, the original team has the "right of first refusal". Teams have two days to match any offer sheet signed by their restricted free agent.

Some other terms to know include player options and team options. A player with a player option for the next season can choose to opt out of his contract and become a free agent, or he can play out the final season of the contract that he is under. A player whose contract includes a team option in the final year of the deal means that his team has the choice to keep him or let him become a free agent.

Here are some of this year's notable unrestricted free agents:

And some top restricted free agents:

Here are some players with a player option:

Which teams have cap space?

This year, seven teams are projected to have cap space: The Detroit Pistons , Philadelphia 76ers , Orlando Magic , Utah Jazz , Oklahoma City Thunder , San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets . Of those teams, the Detroit Pistons are projected to have the most cap space at approximately $64 million.

Here is the full breakdown:

Detroit Pistons: $64 million

Philadelphia 76ers: $55 million

Orlando Magic: $49 million

Utah Jazz: $38 million

Oklahoma City Thunder: $35 million

San Antonio Spurs: $21 million

Charlotte Hornets: $5 million

