Anthony Edwards fined $50K for telling Lakers fan 'my d--k bigger than yours'
Anthony Edwards fined $50K for telling Lakers fan 'my d--k bigger than yours'

Updated Apr. 22, 2025 2:21 p.m. ET

The NBA has fined Minnesota Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards $50,000 for "directing inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture toward a fan," the league announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The whole back-and-forth between Edwards and the fan was caught on video. The conversation started off as Edwards defending his teammate, four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, from a heckling fan while both players were at the scorer's table, but it took a turn when Edwards told the fan "my d--k bigger than yours."

Edwards has been fined $235K this season, which is a league-high. He made $42.1 million for the 2024-25 season.

Edwards and the Lakers will play in Game 2 of their first-round series on Tuesday. The Timberwolves lead the series 1-0 after comfortably beating Los Angeles on Saturday.

