Golden State Warriors
NBA Finals 2022: Thompson compares Celtics series to 2015 Finals NBA Finals 2022: Thompson compares Celtics series to 2015 Finals
Golden State Warriors

NBA Finals 2022: Thompson compares Celtics series to 2015 Finals

2 hours ago

The NBA Finals resume Friday with the Golden State Warriors trailing the Boston Celtics 2-1 heading into Game 4 — but Klay Thompson isn't too worried.

The Warriors guard compared their current situation to the 2015 NBA Finals against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, when Golden State came back from a 2-1 deficit to win the series in six games.

"Just being down 2-1 in a championship series, we’ve been in this situation before. I’m getting big 2015 vibes," Thompson said.

However, Skip Bayless isn't buying it. 

On Friday's "Undisputed," he broke down why Thompson's comments were a big miss despite acknowledging some similarities between the two scenarios.

"I don't think this was false bravado. I believe this was a desperate historical reach from a man who is just flat-out desperate for any shred of hope that he can latch onto to call back the glorious past of this basketball team," Bayless said. "It was two games to one Cleveland, with Game 4 in Cleveland, so that is a comparison. … What happened in Game 4? Steve Kerr makes, to me, the greatest strategic decision, the greatest coach's decision I think in the history of the Finals. He says, ‘I’m gonna put Andre Iguodala into the starting lineup.'

"Into the lineup goes Iggy, and what happens to LeBron in Game 4 in his house? … LeBron goes from averaging 41 in the first three (games) to scoring only 20 (points) in Game 4. Iggy is all over him. … That changed [that] Finals. Is Iggy gonna change it tonight? I'm gonna seriously doubt that."

Klay Thompson "getting big 2015 vibes" ahead of Game 4

Klay Thompson "getting big 2015 vibes" ahead of Game 4
Skip Bayless addresses Klay Thompson’s comments ahead of Game 4.

Bayless continued to point out that while Iguodala was the one to change the series, Thompson didn't play a big role in the final three games.

"Here's the other irony to Klay's comment: When they took the series over for Games 4, 5 and 6, all of which they obviously won to close [the Cavs] out in six games, it wasn't Klay who did the damage. Klay averaged nine points a game in the next three games, so he wasn't doing much of anything. … He was kind of along for the ride."

Bayless' cohost Shannon Sharpe took it a step further, saying that there isn't a single similarity between the two Finals series other than Golden State being down 2-1 headed into Game 4.

"Which two of the three best players on the Celtics are no longer going to play in this series? Because that's what Klay fails to realize. Kyrie [Irving] went out in overtime in Game 1. Kevin Love never set foot in the NBA Finals. I know what Klay [is] trying to do. Klay understands what he's up against.

"In 2015, Klay Thompson was 25 years of age," he added. "He's now 32 coming off two major injuries. Stephen Curry was 27. He's 34 and just got injured in the last game. Draymond [Green] was 25, he's now 32. How has Draymond looked in this series?"

Klay Thompson compares 2022 NBA Finals to Cavs series in 2015

Klay Thompson compares 2022 NBA Finals to Cavs series in 2015
Shannon Sharpe addresses Klay Thompson’s comments ahead of Game 4.

Thompson has averaged just 15 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 rebounds on 35.1% shooting, including 31.3% from distance, through three games in these NBA Finals, even though he's playing 36 minutes a night. 

Curry, who is averaging 31.3 points per game thus far, is expected to play in Friday's Game 4, despite suffering an apparent leg injury in Game 3.

Get more from Golden State Warriors Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
How Celtics stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown learned to play together
National Basketball Association

How Celtics stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown learned to play together

5 hours ago
NBA Finals 2022 odds: Hot betting trend for Warriors-Celtics Game 4
National Basketball Association

NBA Finals 2022 odds: Hot betting trend for Warriors-Celtics Game 4

6 hours ago
NBA Finals 2022 odds: Updated series and game lines
National Basketball Association

NBA Finals 2022 odds: Updated series and game lines

1 day ago
Celtics fans, Al Horford's family embody spirit and passion of Boston
National Basketball Association

Celtics fans, Al Horford's family embody spirit and passion of Boston

1 day ago
NBA Finals 2022: Laker Nation rooting for Warriors to beat Celtics
National Basketball Association

NBA Finals 2022: Laker Nation rooting for Warriors to beat Celtics

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes