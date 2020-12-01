National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

Morris Chestnut Enters 'Club Shay Shay'

2 hours ago

Shannon Shapre's prized Club Shay Shay officially surpassed 100,000 subscribers on YouTube this week, which is a cause to celebrate.

But it's also a sign that business needs to keep rolling.

And the most recent guest? None other than Los Angeles native and actor Morris Chestnut.

Chestnut has been a prominent fixture in some of the most beloved films in the African American community, such as The Best Man, Like Mike, Boyz n the Hood and Higher Learning, starring alongside Ice Cube in the last two films, who previously appeared in Club Shay Shay.

With a career that has spanned across four decades, starting with his first major role as Ricky in 1991's Boyz n the Hood, Chestnut has run across a lot of great actors during his time.

And with that experience, Chestnut thinks that there might be potential in a show produced by himself and starring Shannon Sharpe.

"You're going to be getting a call from me soon because I have concept for a sitcom with you in mind."

While Chestnut has a show in mind for Shannon, he also paid respects to one of this generation's brightest stars, Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in August.

"I think he will be remembered from Black Panther ... Black Panther and his role as James Brown, for me. Those are my signature movies for him."

But at the end of the day, with Chestnut hailing from LA, the conversation of course circled back to the reigning NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers.

"It's bittersweet because Kobe wasn't there, I literally saw Kobe two weeks before he passed. But I'm glad we were able to do it for Kobe."

With the Purple and Gold being such a prestigious franchise, it proved difficult for Chestnut to pick his top five all-time Lakers.

But Chestnut's selections probably won't create too much of a debate.

"Top five: Magic [Johnson], recency bias with Kobe and Shaq. Kareem, of course, and [James] Worthy."

Check out the entire eleventh episode of Club Shay Shay with Morris Chestnut below:

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Los Angeles Lakers

Point Taken

Point Taken
Dennis Schroder made it clear upon his arrival in LA: He sees himself as the Lakers' starting PG, Melissa Rohlin reports.
8 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Have Rings, Will Travel

Have Rings, Will Travel
After helping the Lakers win the title, Danny Green spoke to FOX Sports' Melissa Rohlin about being traded to Philly and his NBA journey.
1 day ago
National Basketball Association

Building Blocks

Building Blocks
The stars of the future have arrived. But who would you want to start your fictitious franchise? Skip and Shannon have an idea.
4 days ago
National Basketball Association

What Sports Fans Can Be Thankful For

What Sports Fans Can Be Thankful For
2020 has been a year unlike any other. As Martin Rogers writes, sports have been there for us the entire time.
5 days ago
National Football League

Happy Thanksgiving To The People

Happy Thanksgiving To The People
Before picking which sports stars should join the Thanksgiving dinner table, Charlotte Wilder thanks you, the sports fan.
5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks