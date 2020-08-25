National Basketball Association Milwaukee Milestone 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Last season, Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo earned the ultimate individual hardware when he was named the NBA MVP.

Now, he's going to need to make more room in his trophy case.

Antetokounmpo was Tuesday named the 2020 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, beating out Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, the 2-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite Davis and Gobert's reputations as two of the game's best defenders, Antetokounmpo won in a landslide.

This year, Antetokounmpo averaged 13.6 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals, while anchoring the league's top-rated defense during the regular season.

Add that to his 29.5 points per game, and the Bucks finishing the regular season with the best record in the league for a second straight season, and many think that Antetokounmpo is also in line to win his second consecutive MVP award, on top of DPOY.

The Greek Freak made sure to acknowledge his teammates when accepting the DPOY award.

Giannis now joins an elite group of players that have won both MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

After securing two major individual awards in consecutive seasons, the next thing on the list for Antetokounmpo is winning an NBA championship, and FOX Bet gives Milwaukee (+280) the second best odds to win this year's NBA Finals.

