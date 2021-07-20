National Basketball Association
Will the Milwaukee Bucks close out the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals? Will the Milwaukee Bucks close out the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals?
National Basketball Association

Will the Milwaukee Bucks close out the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Finals?

32 mins ago

The newest NBA champion could be decided Tuesday.

After turning an 0-2 deficit into a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from their second title in franchise history and first since 1971.

Standing in their way are the Phoenix Suns, who are reeling after losing three straight games for just the second time since the 2020-21 season began.

History certainly favors the Bucks. The winner of Game 5 with the Finals tied 2-2 has gone on to win the championship 72% of the time, and Milwaukee won the fifth game of the series in dramatic fashion Saturday.

Plus, the Bucks have a chance to close out the series at home in Tuesday's Game 6.

For more up-to-date news on all things Bucks, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

At the heart of Milwaukee's run is Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time league MVP who is staking his claim as the best player in basketball.

"The Greek Freak" is leading all scorers with 32.2 points per game in the Finals to go with 13.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

The Bucks lost the first two games of the series by a combined 13 points but flipped the switch when the series shifted to Milwaukee. They won Game 3 in a 20-point blowout, won Game 4 by six points and swiped home court from the Suns with a four-point win in Phoenix in Game 5. 

Can the Bucks secure the title on their home floor, or will Phoenix extend the series to a Game 7?

Most pundits are in the former camp, including Colin Cowherd, who explained that Milwaukee's physicality has become too much for the lean Suns to handle.

"Phoenix is a small basketball team that looks tired and shot," Cowherd said. "… You go look, right now, at the size of Milwaukee. They are, per player, 2 inches taller and 25 pounds heavier per player on average." 

The Bucks boast the 7-foot, 282-pound Brook Lopez, 6-foot-11, 242-pound Antetokounmpo and 6-foot-10, 250-pound Bobby Portis among their big players getting serious minutes.

On the other side, Phoenix's 6-foot-11, 250-pound Deandre Ayton is the only player 6-foot-10 or taller getting much burn, as backup center Dario Saric was injured in Game 1, and Frank Kaminsky has been glued to the bench after posting a minus-12 plus/minus in Game 3.

On "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe said he sees the series ending Tuesday in Milwaukee, echoing Cowherd's thoughts about the Bucks imposing their will.

To Sharpe's point, the Bucks are averaging 17.2 fast-break points per game, compared to just 9.0 for the Suns. 

The rebounding differential helps there, as Milwaukee holds another big advantage. The Bucks are out-rebounding the Suns 45.0 to 39.4 per game and average 13.6 offensive boards per game, compared to 7.2 offensive rebounds per game for the Western Conference champs.

Those are the kinds of numbers that help Nick Wright of "First Things First" feel bullish about the Bucks closing out the series in Game 6.

Marcellus Wiley isn't feeling a Suns comeback, either.

Having to handle business on the road at Fiserv Forum might be a bridge too far for Phoenix, the "Speak For Yourself" cohost said.

"When you go back to Milwaukee, it's going to be magical Milwaukee ⁠— in terms of energy," Wiley said. "… It's about to be epic out there, in terms of Milwaukee finally getting their opportunity, hadn't had it since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and those days."

Is anybody out there giving the Suns a shot? 

Well, Chris Broussard is still hanging tough, amending his Finals prediction but still allowing for a Phoenix victory in seven games.

"This can be done for several reasons," he explained. "No. 1, the Suns have arguably or one of the best coaches in the league … in Monty Williams. No. 2, Chris Paul ⁠— it had to be hard. His whole career has been hard. … Then, Devin Booker. Devin Booker wants to be Kobe [Bryant]? This is a Kobe opportunity."

For more up-to-date news on all things Suns, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Clearly, it's looking like an uphill battle for the Suns.

Even the oddsmakers are pricing Phoenix accordingly, with FOX Bet listing the Suns as five-point underdogs in Game 6 and +320 to win the championship.

It's a must-win for Phoenix and a tantalizing opportunity for the favored Bucks. 

Game 6 tips at 9 p.m. ET.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app! 

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Win Or Go Home
National Basketball Association

Win Or Go Home

Win Or Go Home
Facing their first elimination game of the postseason, the Suns are working to keep a positive mindset, Melissa Rohlin writes.
2 hours ago
A Date With Destiny
Giannis Antetokounmpo

A Date With Destiny

A Date With Destiny
Giannis Antetokounmpo is seeking to fulfill what he hopes is his destiny — being an NBA champion. Martin Rogers has the story.
13 hours ago
Legacy In Tact
Chris Paul

Legacy In Tact

Legacy In Tact
CP3 is under a microscope heading into Game 6. But is it fair for him to shoulder the blame for the Suns' losses?
15 hours ago
Space For Debate
LeBron James

Space For Debate

Space For Debate
LeBron James' “Space Jam: A New Legacy” finished the weekend as the No. 1 movie in America – but is it first in our hearts?
16 hours ago
Coming For The Crown
National Basketball Association

Coming For The Crown

Coming For The Crown
One win away from his first Finals victory at age 26, is Giannis due to dethrone LeBron James as the best player in the NBA?
21 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes