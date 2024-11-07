National Basketball Association Los Angeles Lakers assign Bronny James to G League team Published Nov. 7, 2024 6:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Thursday that rookie guard Bronny James has been assigned to the team's G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

James will remain with the Lakers through Friday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers and then debut for South Bay on Saturday. He's also slated to only play in South Bay home games, with the Lakers expected to move James between their NBA and G League squads throughout the NBA season, according to ESPN.

James has appeared in four of the Lakers' eight games and played roughly 13 minutes total this season. He scored his first points in the team's Oct. 30 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where his father, now-teammate LeBron James, played a combined 11 seasons and won the 2016 NBA Finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles selected Bronny James with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC. The Lakers are 4-4, good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. LeBron and Bronny are the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA, let alone on the same NBA team, in league history.

As for the four-time NBA MVP, the 39-year-old James is averaging 24.0 points, 7.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 51.1/46.8/78.0.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Los Angeles Lakers Bronny James

share