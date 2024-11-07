National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers assign Bronny James to G League team
National Basketball Association

Los Angeles Lakers assign Bronny James to G League team

Published Nov. 7, 2024 6:03 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Thursday that rookie guard Bronny James has been assigned to the team's G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

James will remain with the Lakers through Friday when they host the Philadelphia 76ers and then debut for South Bay on Saturday. He's also slated to only play in South Bay home games, with the Lakers expected to move James between their NBA and G League squads throughout the NBA season, according to ESPN.

James has appeared in four of the Lakers' eight games and played roughly 13 minutes total this season. He scored his first points in the team's Oct. 30 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where his father, now-teammate LeBron James, played a combined 11 seasons and won the 2016 NBA Finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles selected Bronny James with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC. The Lakers are 4-4, good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. LeBron and Bronny are the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA, let alone on the same NBA team, in league history.

As for the four-time NBA MVP, the 39-year-old James is averaging 24.0 points, 7.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 51.1/46.8/78.0.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Los Angeles Lakers
Bronny James
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ex-UC Riverside standout Kyle Owens is 'looking for somebody to save my life'

Ex-UC Riverside standout Kyle Owens is 'looking for somebody to save my life'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes